Can you survive the great SaaS consolidation?

Half of merchants currently use three or more PSPs but, in a tough economic climate, there’s a need to crunch costs and become more strategically focused.

Based on responses from over 1,250 merchants and 250 Payment Service Providers across the UK, US, France, Germany and the Netherlands, this report provides a view of what services and payment methods merchants want their provider to offer, and how PSPs can get ahead in today’s competitive landscape.