Breadcrumb
Resources
ACH

Report: Embedding a Competitive Edge

Discover the five must-haves that merchants are using to compare Payment Service Providers and how you can use them to become viewed as mission critical by your customers.

Scroll to learn more

Can you survive the great SaaS consolidation?

Half of merchants currently use three or more PSPs but, in a tough economic climate, there’s a need to crunch costs and become more strategically focused. 

Based on responses from over 1,250 merchants and 250 Payment Service Providers across the UK, US, France, Germany and the Netherlands, this report provides a view of what services and payment methods merchants want their provider to offer, and how PSPs can get ahead in today’s competitive landscape.

By reading this report, you can discover:

  • What criteria merchants use to judge PSPs against

  • How you can drive revenue by offering certain add-on tools and payment methods

  • How your customers prefer to pay

  • Why speed to market is crucial to gaining a competitive advantage

Download now to find out more.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help
Contact sales