Collaboration will allow businesses to access bank payments in over 25 countries directly within the Ecommpay platform

London and New York, November 8 2023 – Bank payment company GoCardless and leading international payment service provider and UK & Europe direct bank card acquirer Ecommpay have announced a partnership which will see the latter add bank debit to strengthen its payment offering.

Thanks to GoCardless Embed, a white-label integration, Ecommpay merchants will soon be able to tap into bank debit capabilities in over 25 countries within a platform they already know and trust. This will help them grow in their existing markets while providing the ability to expand into new verticals and use cases where bank payments are preferred.

With over a decade’s worth of experience in online payments, Ecommpay provides access to more than 100 alternative payment methods and mass payouts, as well as a sophisticated Open Banking payment solution via a unified proprietary platform. This partnership will enable the addition of direct bank payments to Ecommpay's comprehensive suite of payment options.

The news comes as a new GoCardless study indicates that payment service providers (PSPs) must continue to innovate to stay competitive and boost customer retention. Increasing payment choice was cited as a top priority: 31% of merchants surveyed would be willing to pay more for a wider range of payment methods. Over a third of businesses (35%) want their PSP to offer direct debit and more than a quarter (27%) want them to offer Open Banking or other bank payment options.

Arthur Ribakovs, Director of Financial Partnerships at Ecommpay, said: “At Ecommpay, we are always striving to push the boundaries of fintech and payments innovation. We are therefore very excited to enable card payments, Open Banking and now bank debit transactions all together through our own unified platform, making us even better suited to fit our merchants’ needs and wants.

We are also continuing to form strong partnerships to offer the very best service for our merchants, whether that’s expanding our Open Banking offering or now partnering with GoCardless for direct debit capabilities. Through Embed’s single integration, we can enhance our market-leading payments suite and continue to meet and exceed our customer’s expectations for payment choice internationally.”

Deepak Colluru, Director of Product Management for GoCardless Embed, said: “Gaining access to a wide range of payment methods is now a top priority for businesses, so PSPs need to keep up. By adding bank debit to its platform and diversifying payment choice, Ecommpay is staying ahead of the curve.

“We’re proud to support Ecommpay through GoCardless Embed, increasing its speed-to-market as it broadens its offering. And we’re even more excited to bring the benefits of bank payments to thousands of businesses, helping them to win and retain customers, save time and money, and get paid on time.”

Ecommpay’s new bank debit product, enabled via white-label integration of GoCardless Embed, will be available in Q1 2024.

Figures cited in this release are based on a survey of 1,250 merchants across the US, UK, France, Germany and Netherlands. The study was conducted online via Attest in June and July 2023.

GoCardless Embed is a new solution, which comes white-labelled as standard, that allows payment providers to integrate GoCardless’ global bank payment network straight into their platform through a single, simple API. The integration provides access to:

Bank payment schemes in the US, UK and Eurozone, with more to come in the near future

End-to-end payment processing capabilities for bank payments including reconciliation, mandate management, reporting and refunds

Open Banking-powered features, including instant one-off and recurring payments in the UK and account verification and fraud prevention across the three markets

GoCardless Embed allows providers to tap into the burgeoning account-to-account market, valued at around $225 trillion in transaction volumes worldwide*.

*GoCardless analysis drawing from the McKinsey Global Payments Map; WorldPay Global Payments Report; industry research

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

© 2023 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Ecommpay

Ecommpay is an international payment service provider and direct bank card acquirer, engineering bespoke payment solutions for eCommerce clients worldwide. Our payment gateway facilitates an omnichannel payment process, combining acquiring capabilities, 100+ payment methods, mass payouts, and technological innovation within a single, seamless integration. We are headquartered in London and have six offices globally, employing over 700+ payment experts.