[Webinar] Get to know ACH Pull
Faster, safer and cheaper. ACH Pull could save you time and money when collecting payments. But what is it and how does it work? Join our short webinar with live demo to find out more.
Scroll to learn more
Our speakers:
Lewis Turek, General Manager North America
Holly Rodriguez, Payments Expert
Jemma Losh, Senior Solutions Engineer
In our short webinar, we will look at:
Why getting payments right is important
What is ACH Pull and how does it work?
What could you gain from ACH Pull?
A live demo
Live Q&A where you can ask us anything