[Webinar] Get to know ACH Pull

Faster, safer and cheaper. ACH Pull could save you time and money when collecting payments. But what is it and how does it work? Join our short webinar with live demo to find out more.

Our speakers:

  • Lewis Turek, General Manager North America

  • Holly Rodriguez, Payments Expert 

  • Jemma Losh, Senior Solutions Engineer

In our short webinar, we will look at: 

  • Why getting payments right is important 

  • What is ACH Pull and how does it work?

  • What could you gain from ACH Pull?

  • A live demo 

  • Live Q&A where you can ask us anything

