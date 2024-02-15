New York and London, 15 February, 2024 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has renewed its commitment to be the official headline sponsorship for the annual JustGiving Awards this September. This follows a hugely successful partnership for the 2023 GoCardless JustGiving Awards which brought in nearly 20,000 votes for 12 incredible finalists.

The sponsorship builds on a two-year relationship which started when JustGiving selected GoCardless to collect recurring donations via Direct Debit. Earlier this year, GoCardless was also named the open banking payments provider for the fundraising platform, enabling the public to make instant, one-off donations through its Instant Bank Pay feature.

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless said: “We’re continuously in awe of the amazing fundraisers in the UK, from their creativity to their dedication to the extremely moving reasons why they support their causes of choice.

“We couldn’t be more proud to shine a light on these unsung heroes by renewing our sponsorship of the GoCardless JustGiving Awards, and to play our part in ensuring that donations are easy to make and manage. We’re particularly excited to offer open banking payments to the millions of fundraisers on the platform. Their supporters now have the option to make immediate, on-the-spot donations without the high fees associated with card transactions, ultimately helping more money go to worthy causes.”

Pascale Harvie, President and General Manager of JustGiving, said: “We’re delighted to announce GoCardless as our headline sponsor for the second year running and very much look forward to working with them again.”

This year’s GoCardless JustGiving Awards ceremony will take place at London’s iconic Roundhouse on Wednesday 18th September 2024, bringing together some of the biggest fundraisers and celebrities in the country under one roof.

Last year, attendees included Bill Bailey, Jamie Laing, Angela Griffiths, Faye Winter, Josh Patterson and Matt Edmondson.

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global leader in direct bank payments. We help more than 85,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, collect both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. Each year GoCardless processes more than US$30 billion of payments across 30+ countries. Our acquisition of Nordigen means we’re also helping businesses make faster and more informed decisions through easy access to bank account data. We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on Twitter @GoCardless.

About JustGiving

JustGiving is the world's most trusted platform for online giving. We help people raise money for the charities and people they care about the most. In 2000, JustGiving.com began with one simple goal – to enable charities to receive donations online from anywhere in the world. Fast forward 23 years and over $9 billion has been raised for good causes in almost every single country in the world. JustGiving became part of Blackbaud in 2017.

