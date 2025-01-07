Checklist: painlessly collect gym-member fees and keep happy customers

Ensuring member payments are collected successfully is essential. How, and when payments are collected has a significant impact on revenue - not to mention how your members feel about your gym.

Over 25% of Aussie SMBs estimate losing up to $6,000 as a result of late payments each year. One in ten say they lose $12,000 - $30,000. Over half are concerned late payments will rise in the next year.

And on top of that, some payment providers are actually trying to take advantage of the late payment problem by charging you or your customers hefty fees when payments fail.

Here’s how you can increase successful collections, improve relationships with members and save time.

Assess your payments process

Make a good first impression with easy onboarding

Create an experience in line with your member expectations using modern technology. Make a positive first impression, avoid manual data entry and remove the need for hard copies of sensitive customer information.

Kick off a positive relationship with fair and transparent pricing

Clearly communicate all fees up front and remove dishonour fees. Provide options for your target customers - whether that’s weekly, monthly or annual payments, or layered pricing options.

Boost efficiency by integrating your CRM and payments platforms

Ensure integrations are two-way, so payment information can be seamlessly and securely passed from CRM to payments platform and reconciliations are done for you automatically.

Increase your successful payment rate by automating direct debit payments

Select a payment platform that uses PayTo, so successful payment windows can be anticipated, and collections are scheduled on days of the month they’re most likely to be successful.

Avoid common pitfalls

Replace credit and debit card payments

On average, 10–15% of all credit and debit card payments fail. Cards may get lost or stolen and expire often expire. Direct debit payments have the advantage of details rarely changing, and never expiring. It’s a better experience for you and your members.

Eradicate dishonour fees

Dishonour fees are an outdated and unfair approach to collecting failed payments. Design a system that’s more likely to be successful the first time, and select a platform that won’t charge you or your members to re-try payments.

Ready to modernise payments for your gym? Learn how Dukes Gym saved up to 20 hours per week resulting in additional time to provide services to the value of $100K. “GoCardless came in about 30% cheaper than the incumbents,” says owner Jonathan Quieros. Read the case study here.