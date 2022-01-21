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PayTo University

Get instant access to an engaging self-paced course where you'll learn everything you need to know about PayTo and how to implement it seamlessly into your current payment process. 

Join PayTo University and lead the account-to-account payment revolution.

Join PayTo University
PayTo is the newest form of A2A or account-to-account payments.
PayTo is the newest form of A2A or account-to-account payments.

PayTo instant bank payments: 24/7, 365

Direct Debit has entered the fast lane. 

PayTo is the latest innovation from Australia’s New Payments Platform (NPP) and financial services industry.

Faster, smarter and more secure, PayTo lets customers link their bank accounts to apps, subscriptions, membership fees, energy bills, loan repayments or buy now, pay later services. 24 hours a day. Every day of the year.

These “payment agreements” instantly authorise your business to initiate payments from their bank account. Approval is only required once, making it seamless for both one-off and recurring payments.

With 75 million accounts already linked via the NPP, PayTo is set to reshape the Australian payments space.

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Move at the speed of innovation

Old systems are clunky systems, which is why most major banks won’t be ready for PayTo until 2023. But this doesn't mean you need to wait! PayTo University is your free education platform where you'll learn everything you need to know about PayTo in an afternoon. At the end of the course, you'll be able to evaluate the benefit PayTo will have on your business and know exactly what to do to seamlessly implement it into your payments strategy. Beat the banks and your competitors to market - Join PayTo University and start learning today!

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Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd, 55 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000, Australia

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is registered as a foreign company in Australia, ABN 17 606 261 74, and holds an Australian Financial Services licence (AFSL), number 478976.