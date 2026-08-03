Data Energy selects GoCardless’ Recurring Pay by Bank to automate utility billing

The independent heat network specialist embraces open banking payments to replace manual meter top-ups and drive operational efficiency

LONDON, 4 August 2026 — Data Energy, a leading independent heat network specialist, has chosen bank payment company GoCardless and its open banking-powered Recurring Pay by Bank solution to upgrade its payments.

The utility specialist will use the technology to fully automate flexible energy meter top-up payments for its customers. This shift to automated recurring billing introduces clear operational benefits for Data Energy by eliminating time-consuming manual tracking and billing administration for its team, while reducing customer churn typically caused by expired or lost bank cards. For payers, it delivers a seamless experience that removes the need for manual top-ups. It also protects them from unexpected service disruptions while keeping them in complete control of their payments.

Recurring Pay by Bank runs on the new account-to-account (A2A) payment scheme launched by the UK Payments Initiative (UKPI) last week. By choosing GoCardless, Data Energy benefits from a high-performance open banking solution designed to overcome early-stage market challenges, built on 15 years of A2A expertise. Recurring Pay by Bank offers businesses a highly effective platform they can confidently use today. Key features include:

Full payer coverage from day one through ‘intelligent routing’ that automatically shifts payers to Direct Debit if open banking isn’t available.

A ‘bank guess’ feature: the GoCardless platform has seen 80% of UK payers over the past 15 years. This data is leveraged to auto-fill payment details and create a smoother checkout experience.

Industry-leading uptime, ensuring reliable service -- a critical factor for early adopters and a common concern across the industry.

Data Energy made the decision to expand into recurring open banking payments following a highly successful rollout of GoCardless’ Pay by Bank feature for one-off transactions. This initial phase achieved an 82% customer adoption rate within just weeks of going live - a figure that has since grown to over 90% - proving a strong consumer appetite for open banking payments and paving the way for automated recurring billing.

Aaron Beadle, Director of IT and Technical Services at Data Energy, said: "One of our priorities has always been making life easier for our customers while reducing unnecessary administration behind the scenes. The response to Pay by Bank showed us that customers are ready for a simpler way to pay, so moving to an A2A provider and recurring payments was the obvious next step. It gives customers more control and peace of mind, while allowing our team to spend less time managing payments and more time supporting the people who rely on our service."

Pat Phelan, Chief Revenue Officer at GoCardless, said: “The launch of Recurring Pay by Bank will revolutionise the energy sector. For the first time, providers can access fully automated, flexible utility billing. This offers them a reliable, low-cost way to manage fluctuating usage whilst providing a more seamless and secure payment method for their payers. We look forward to seeing how Data Energy uses Recurring Pay by Bank to build a competitive advantage as an early adopter.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Data Energy Data Energy is an independent heat network specialist, helping building owners, managing agents and operators deliver compliant, efficient and customer-focused heat network services. From metering, billing and resident support to compliance consultancy, data management and industry training, we combine technical expertise with innovative technology to improve operational performance and resident outcomes. As the heat network sector evolves under Ofgem's Market Framework, Data Energy works in partnership with clients to simplify compliance, strengthen customer service and build better-performing heat networks for the future.