GoCardless and anvil partner to launch automated payments for telcos and MSPs

LONDON 28 July, 2026 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has announced a partnership with anvil, an all-in-one business management and billing platform for the telecom and IT sectors. The integration connects anvil's billing system directly to the GoCardless payment network, allowing telecom operators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automate how they collect payments and manage their accounts.

The new partnership will simplify payment set-up at the first customer touchpoint: the point of order. Customers enter their bank details and authorise their Direct Debit within an electronic contract. anvil passes the information to GoCardless, which creates the customer and mandate, ready for every future payment with no additional re-keying into a separate portal.

Once a bill run completes, users can submit a single request that both sends the collection instructions to GoCardless and mark the corresponding invoices paid, without needing to leave the anvil platform. GoCardless manages the collection process using its AI-powered tool, Success+, to automatically retry any payments that fail. If a payment cannot be collected, anvil is instantly notified so it can update its records, ensuring businesses always have an accurate, real-time view of paid and outstanding bills – without any manual tracking.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “Managing complex billing cycles and manually chasing failed payments can be a huge drain on resources for telcos and MSPs. By connecting our bank payment network directly into anvil, we are removing that administrative burden entirely. This integration links contract signing straight to automated payment collection, helping businesses secure their revenue faster, reduce back-office errors, and give their customers an effortless way to pay.”

James Shraga, Sales and Partnerships Director at anvil, said: “anvil exists to give telecoms resellers one platform for the whole business - sales, CRM, operations and ticketing, billing and rating. This partnership extends that thinking to payments. Setup happens at the moment the customer signs their contract, with the Direct Debit mandate created automatically as part of the signature. From then on, collections go out the moment a bill run completes, and any missed payment is fed straight back in for credit control to act on. It's the full cycle, from signed contract to collected cash, running inside the platform where our customers already manage their business."

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About anvil

anvil Software Solutions is an all-in-one business management, provisioning, operational workflow, and revenue management solution designed specifically for the telecoms, IT, and MSP (Managed Service Provider) sectors. anvil unifies complex data processing, subscription management, and billing into a single platform, helping service providers simplify operations, remove manual data rekeying, and scale their businesses with confidence.

For more information, visit https://anvilhub.com/