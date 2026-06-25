GoCardless and Sequence partner to launch native Direct Debit integration for growing businesses

LONDON 25 June, 2026 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has announced a partnership with Sequence, an AI billing and quote-to-cash platform to deliver a fully native Direct Debit integration, enabling businesses to automate payment collection across one-off invoices and recurring billing schedules without leaving their billing engine.

The integration connects billing and payments together so businesses can manage everything in one place. When a company sends a one-off invoice or sets up a regular subscription, their customers can securely authorise Direct Debit payments through the Sequence portal. Once this one-time setup is complete, all future payments are collected automatically. This reduces the number of tools a business has to manage, cuts down on manual chasing, and gives businesses a much clearer, predictable view of their cash flow with high success rates typical of an account-to-account payment method.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said: “Chasing late payments and dealing with failed card transactions is a huge headache for growing businesses. By embedding our bank payment network directly into Sequence, we are integrating Direct Debit straight into the billing process. This ensures merchants can collect payments automatically, improve their cash flow, and offer their customers a secure, hassle-free way to pay.”

Riya Grover, CEO and Co-Founder at Sequence, said: “Billing for complex contracts is a massive issue for fast-growing teams and payment collection shouldn't be another problem on top of it. Embedding GoCardless in Sequence means you can now handle the full revenue workflow from signed contract to cash in one place, with Direct Debit built in so finance teams aren't chasing payments or wiring up separate tools once an invoice goes out.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Sequence

Sequence is the AI-native billing and quote to cash platform for any custom contract or pricing model (usage, seats, SaaS, milestone etc). Sequence handles the entire revenue workflow from quote to collection (quoting, invoicing, metering, revenue recognition), plus Sequence's agents automate the manual finance work that usually takes teams days. Sequence has raised $40M from a16z and Salesforce and works across 15+ countries with fast-growing customers including Cognition, incident.io, Bridge, OpenRouter, and Moonpay.