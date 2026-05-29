AccountsIQ and GoCardless launch native integration to automate the full payment lifecycle for mid-market businesses

The partnership enables finance teams to manage payments end-to-end directly within the AccountsIQ platform.

LONDON 1 June, 2026 -- AccountsIQ, the leading cloud accounting platform for mid-market businesses, has partnered with bank payment company GoCardless to automate Direct Debit collection, reconciliation, and cash allocation.

The integration is built for flexibility, giving businesses total control over how they collect and reconcile payments. It provides an end-to-end process that eliminates the manual work typically required to collect and reconcile payments. By using GoCardless webhooks, AccountsIQ now gives finance teams real-time visibility and control; for example, by sending branded mandate signup emails without another platform or login, and automatically updating customer records upon completion.

Unlike standard integrations that only push transaction data, this partnership automates the entire process, including automatically capturing fees and matching payments to invoices. This provides businesses with an accurate and reliable record of every transaction, giving finance teams total confidence in their data without the need for manual exports.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said:

“As a trusted partner to some of the largest accounting platforms in the world, we are experts in this space, which is why we’re excited to work with AccountsIQ - an exciting disruptor in our market. AccountsIQ serves businesses that value smart automation and scalability. By embedding GoCardless directly into the platform, we are removing the manual admin of moving data between payment and accounting systems. This allows finance teams to focus on growth and strategy rather than chasing payments and managing spreadsheets.”

Darren Cran, CEO of AccountsIQ, said:

“Our mission is to provide mid-market companies with the business intelligence and automation needed to scale. By creating a payment process that is audit-ready and easy to manage, we are giving finance teams a clear and accurate picture of finances. This level of accuracy is essential for scaling businesses; it removes the guesswork and provides the real-time insights needed to make informed strategic decisions. This integration doesn't just save time – it gives teams the confidence that the financial data is correct without having to double-check every entry.”

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About AccountsIQ

AccountsIQ delivers cloud accounting software for mid-market businesses. Providing automated processes that increase productivity, group accounting features, and next-level business intelligence.

AccountsIQ supports over 35,000 users in over 85 countries, enabling them to streamline workflows and save one week per month via smart automation. With a go-live period 5x faster than competitors, AccountsIQ stands out in the market as an easy- to-use, cloud-native platform that delivers next-level insights and empowers better business decisions and faster results.

Founded in 2008, AccountsIQ is part of the AccountsIQ Group, which also includes the leading expense management software ExpenseIn. The Group is headquartered in Dublin with a second office in London.

Media Contacts

Benjamin Hart / Avinash Nandra

Spreckley

Tel: (0)207 388 9988