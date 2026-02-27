Strategic Imperatives expands GoCardless integration to automate end-to-end billing and disbursements

The enhanced integration adds Outbound Payments to the Elevate IQ platform, enabling over 200 telecoms and utility providers to issue refunds in minutes instead of days

London, 2 March, 2026 -- Strategic Imperatives, a leading provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management solutions for telecoms and connectivity providers, has expanded its partnership with bank payment company GoCardless to integrate the fintech’s new Outbound Payments feature - a disbursement capability which enables businesses to send payments to their customers.

The partnership brings Outbound Payments into the Elevate IQ platform, creating a unified billing and revenue management hub. This allows service providers to streamline the account-to-account payment lifecycle - from mandate setup to final disbursement - within a single, integrated workflow.

The integration replaces fragmented processes, such as separate banking portals and manual file uploads, with automated, near-instant payouts. Through the Faster Payments network, service providers can now issue customer refunds in minutes, rather than the standard 3-5 business days.

Beyond speed, the integration enhances security and collection rates by utilising the complete GoCardless offering. This includes Success+, which uses payment intelligence to automatically recover failed payments.

By pairing Outbound Payments with these features, Strategic Imperatives helps solve a major market pain point. GoCardless research shows that 82% of businesses* value the ability to consolidate payment functions and eliminate the separate storage of bank details - this integration allows Elevate IQ to address this demand directly, reducing manual effort and improving overall payment efficiency.

Dave McCourt, Head of Strategic Partnerships, at Strategic Imperatives, said: “Our focus is on giving service providers the right tools to run their businesses with confidence. By embedding GoCardless’ Outbound Payments and other capabilities into Elevate IQ, we’re strengthening the financial workflows that sit around billing and making the whole payment experience smoother for teams and their customers. This integration reduces risk by removing the manual handling of bank details and takes away the administrative burden of processing refunds and payouts, allowing our customers to work faster and stay in control.”

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said: "Strategic Imperatives is a long-standing partner and their launch of Outbound Payments underscores their commitment to innovation. For telcos and utility providers facing tight margins, efficiency is critical. This integration solves a major pain point by streamlining inbound and outbound payments into one provider, allowing businesses to save time and reduce costs."

Following the successful integration, the Outbound Payments capability is now available to all service providers using the Elevate IQ platform.

Notes to Editors

*Based on a survey of 110 participants in a B2B Qualtrics survey conducted in March 2025.

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Strategic Imperatives

Strategic Imperatives is a leading provider of cloud-native billing and revenue management solutions for telecoms and connectivity providers. Our platforms help providers simplify complexity, improve financial accuracy and scale with confidence in fast-moving markets.

Elevate IQ is a modern, self-managed billing and revenue management platform that gives service providers clarity and control across the entire revenue lifecycle. It removes manual work, unifies cost and revenue data and keeps every bill consistently accurate so teams can operate efficiently, protect margins and grow with confidence.