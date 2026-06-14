GoCardless and Intelligent Billing partner to automate the billing-to-cash cycle for telecoms and MSPs

GoCardless becomes the exclusive integrated payment provider for the Intelligent Billing platform, enabling businesses to automate their entire payments workflow

LONDON 16 June, 2026 -- Bank payment company GoCardless has become the exclusive integrated payment provider for Intelligent Billing, a specialised billing and data processing platform designed for complex recurring revenue models. GoCardless will provide Direct Debit and open banking payment services directly within the Intelligent Billing platform, enabling telecoms operators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to automatically initiate, manage and reconcile their payments.

When an invoice is generated in Intelligent Billing, GoCardless automatically triggers the corresponding payment collection from the customer's bank account with no manual intervention required. By removing the need to switch between separate systems, the integration helps businesses scale without adding billing overhead while improving the payment experience for end users.

The solution also utilises Success+, a GoCardless AI-powered tool that intelligently retries failed payments -- recovering 70% of payments that initially fail, on average -- while real-time payment statuses are fed directly back into the billing dashboard to eliminate manual admin and provide finance teams with full visibility over cash flow.

Tom Metcalfe, Director, Global Partnerships at GoCardless, said:

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Intelligent Billing as their exclusive payment provider to bring automated bank payments directly into the platform. For telecoms and MSPs managing complex recurring revenue, billing admin and delayed payments are a massive burden on resources. This integration solves that pain point by connecting invoice generation straight to payment collection, helping businesses save time, improve cash flow, and focus on growth."

Simon Adams, Managing Director at PRD Technologies, developers of Intelligent Billing, said:

"Our goal has always been to automate every process and make billing as simple as possible for our clients. By choosing GoCardless as our exclusive payment provider and integrating them natively into Intelligent Billing, we are delivering a complete billing-to-cash cycle in one place. Telecoms operators and MSPs can now look forward to effortless, set-and-forget payments that eliminate heavy manual admin, reduce failed collections, and keep them in full control of their financial performance."

Notes to Editors

For further information contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

About Intelligent Billing and PRD Technologies

Intelligent Billing, the flagship platform of PRD Technologies Ltd, is a UK-based independent billing specialist dedicated to helping businesses conquer their most complex billing and data processing challenges. Trusted by organisations of all sizes from start-ups to the largest provider and resellers in telecoms, MSPs and beyond. Intelligent Billing is an end-to-end platform covering usage billing, subscription management, Microsoft billing and much more, all within a single intuitive platform.

The platform features an extensive API library for real-time integration with third-party systems, built-in business analytics, and comprehensive multi-currency and multilingual capabilities, including US tax and billing requirements.

For more information, visit www.intelligentbilling.com or connect on LinkedIn at Intelligent Billing – PRD Technologies Ltd.