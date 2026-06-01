GoCardless grows 22% in FY25 as fintech records first quarter of profitability

LONDON, 13 April 2026 -- Revenues increased 22% year-on-year at bank payment company GoCardless, according to its latest Companies House filing.

In the 12 months ending 30 June 2025, total turnover for the Group rose to £160.9m from £132.3m in FY24. GoCardless Ltd, which includes its UK and European operations, comprised £155.5m of the consolidated figure, up 18% year-on-year.

The Group entity doubled the volume of payments processed, up to £79.2bn, in part due to its acquisition of Nuapay, which closed in September 2024.

Growth was driven by new customer and partner signings, alongside relationship renewals and expansions, such as with Policy Expert and Capital on Tap.

During FY25, GoCardless continued to play a leading role across the payments industry. Highlights include joining an sector-wide coalition to accelerate the rollout of commercial Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) and launching Outbound Payments, its disbursements capability, to become an end-to-end payment provider, enabling over 100,000 businesses to collect, send and optimise their payments through a single platform.

Losses continue to narrow on the path to profitability

As a result of steady revenue growth and a continued focus on cost control, GoCardless achieved a 27% decrease in net losses in FY25, building on a 55% decrease in FY24.

The company recorded its first EBITDA-positive quarter on an adjusted basis in the final quarter of FY25. It is expected to continue this trajectory to achieve its first EBITDA-positive year on an adjusted basis in FY26.

Continued momentum in FY26

Since the books closed on 30 June 2025, GoCardless has gone from strength to strength. Select milestones include:

August 2025: Launching Same-Day Settlement+, an industry-leading tool that leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms and transaction data from over 38 million accounts to significantly cut payout times and reduce late payment failures by over 80%.

December 2025: Announcing that GoCardless had agreed to be acquired by Mollie, a deal that brings together two highly complementary businesses with best-in-class products -- combining cards, and bank and hyperlocal payments into one provider. Announcing its role in one of the largest Direct Debit migrations in UK history, helping Octopus Energy to move 5.5 million accounts and £12 billion of payments to GoCardless

February 2026: Introducing its Model Context Protocol, a tool enabling developers to use their preferred LLM to ‘speak’ to GoCardless, getting instant answers and significantly reducing the time it takes to integrate our platform into their website.

Later this year GoCardless will launch commercial Variable Recurring Payments, also known as recurring Pay by Bank. As open banking payments become mainstream, GoCardless has developed a high-performance solution that makes adoption viable and highly effective today, featuring 100% payer coverage from day one and 99.5% uptime, ensuring reliable service -- a critical factor for early adopters and a common concern across the industry.

Hiroki Takeuchi, co-founder and CEO of GoCardless, said: “The FY25 results demonstrate strong momentum across our business. Key wins, strategic renewals, and ongoing innovation within our platform fueled our growth and, with disciplined cost control, we’re on track for our first profitable year on an adjusted basis in FY26.

“The Mollie news also reflects our bright future. We’re excited to bring together two highly complementary businesses that have built best-in-class products across Europe and beyond to better serve our customers and raise the bar for the industry.”

For more information, please contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Over 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking. GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually, across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use AI-powered solutions to improve payment success and reduce fraud. And, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, we help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.