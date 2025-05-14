Policy Expert joins forces with GoCardless to power payments for its new pet insurance offering

LONDON, 20 May 2025 – Policy Expert, one of the UK’s leading personal lines insurers providing home, motor, and pet insurance to over 1.5 million customers has selected bank payment company GoCardless to offer a simpler way for customers to pay their pet insurance premiums.

The partnership will give Policy Expert customers that prefer to make monthly payments a way to pay on their terms each month, thanks to GoCardless’ Direct Debit payments.

Partnering with GoCardless will also allow Policy Expert to fully automate its payment collection services, saving time and money on the administrative task of following up with customers on late or missed payments.

Policy Expert is committed to offering customers a more seamless experience and a variety of payment solutions that customers prefer to use. It forms part of the company’s mission to disrupt the insurance industry through the use of technology.

Rick Wilton, Head of Product (Payments) at Policy Expert said: “As a forward-thinking insurer, we are always looking for ways to make our customers’ lives easier. GoCardless offered an easy-to-integrate solution for our new pet insurance line, allowing us to remain competitive in the market by offering customers monthly payments.”

“We anticipate that in 2025, leading UK banks will be mandated to allow companies like us to collect recurring payments via open banking. This means that we’ll be able to instantly collect monthly payments from customers’ bank accounts, without waiting for several days to know if a customer payment has cleared or not. As experts in bank payments, we’re confident that GoCardless will be a great partner to help us offer more payment options to our customers.”

Pat Phelan, MD of UK & Ireland and Chief Customer Officer at GoCardless, said: “We’re excited to collaborate with Policy Expert, a fast-growing company that is raising the standards of customer experience in the insurance industry. GoCardless is proud to power the payments for its new insurance line and we can’t wait to see the results. We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the future with the potential addition of Variable Recurring Payments and the capability to send payouts, further empowering Policy Expert’s customers with the flexibility to pay on their terms.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact: press@gocardless.com Policy Expert Tom Grant +447493867440 policyexpert@instinctif.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Policy Expert

Policy Expert is one of the UK’s leading personal lines insurers, providing home, car, and pet insurance to over 1.5 million customers.

Having achieved rapid growth since it was founded in 2011, Policy Expert is a forward-thinking business that loves to get things done, leveraging proprietary technology and smart data to offer reliable products and exceptional service. Ranked the UK’s number one home insurer by Review Centre since 2013 with over 59,000 reviews, Policy Expert holds a 4.5 'Excellent' rating on Trustpilot.