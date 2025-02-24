Launch of embedded finance solution with Pipe within the GoCardless platform

LONDON, 26 February 2025 -- GoCardless, the bank payment company, has launched capital powered by Pipe, to provide direct access to capital financing for its small business customers. The offer is in collaboration with Pipe, a fintech company delivering embedded financial solutions through software and payments partners.

Eligible GoCardless customers can now make use of fast, easy-to-access financing, all from within the GoCardless platform. Pipe’s ability to deliver cash advances without the need for personal guarantees or credit checks means that businesses can access capital in as little as one to two business days. This approach is particularly crucial for micro-businesses and ethnic minority owned businesses, many of which may lack the business history or credit scores required in traditional financing. With SMBs accounting for around 60% of employment in the UK, Pipe’s offering has the potential to protect livelihoods in addition to growing the wider economy.

The launch of capital powered by Pipe follows a successful pilot programme between the two companies which saw £13.3m advanced to 844 GoCardless merchants in just nine months. This capital has allowed these businesses to invest in growth – enabling them to upgrade equipment, expand services, boost marketing, and strengthen their team – all without the hurdles of traditional funding.

Jolawn Victor, Chief Growth Officer at GoCardless, said: “More than half of small businesses suffer from late payments in the UK. This has a huge impact on cash flow, the lifeblood of any business. For over a decade, we’ve helped our customers improve their cash flow by getting paid on time — and now with the launch of capital powered by Pipe, we can go a step further to offer Pipe’s fast, easy-to-access financing directly within our platform. This will provide merchants another way to strengthen their finances, ultimately giving them more opportunities to grow.”

Luke Voiles, CEO at Pipe, said: “We’ve heard from small businesses how hard it is to secure working capital due to overly complex application processes, strict lending criteria and risk aversion from banks. Through our partnership with GoCardless, we can help businesses overcome these obstacles by making it fast and simple to access funding, directly within a platform they know and trust.”

Notes to Editors

For more information, contact:

press@gocardless.com

About GoCardless

GoCardless is a global bank payment company. Nearly 100,000 businesses, from start-ups to household names, use GoCardless to collect and send payments through direct debit, real-time payments and open banking.

GoCardless processes US$130bn+ of payments annually across 30+ countries; helping customers collect and send both recurring and one-off payments, without the chasing, stress or expensive fees. We use data and insights to improve payment success, reduce fraud and, with open banking connectivity to over 2,500 banks, help our customers make faster, more informed decisions.

We are headquartered in the UK, with additional offices in Australia, France, Ireland, Latvia and the United States. For more information, please visit www.gocardless.com and follow us on LinkedIn @GoCardless.

© 2025 GoCardless Ltd. All Rights Reserved. GoCardless is a registered trademark of GoCardless Ltd in multiple countries. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Unless explicitly identified as such, nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of GoCardless Ltd. or any aspect of this press release.

About Pipe

Pipe makes customer-friendly capital and smart financial tools accessible to growing businesses inside the software they use every day. Our embedded solutions are built to scale and give business builders across industries the power to grow on their own terms. To learn more, visit www.pipe.com or follow us on X @pipe.