Regulatory Information

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GoCardless Ltd is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 (registration number 597190), for the provision of payment services.
GoCardless SAS is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority) (Bank Code (CIB) 17118), for the provision of payment services.
GoCardless' US payment services are provided either by (i) GoCardless Ltd via by a program sponsored by Community Federal Savings Bank; or (ii) GoCardless Inc., a FinCEN registered money services business. You can find further information about GoCarldess Inc.'s U.S. licenses and regulators'. Contact information below
Alaska Division of Banking & Services
Alaska Money Transmitter License
License Number - AKMT-016741
Alaska Division of Banking and Securities Physical Address
(No US mail delivery)
333 Willoughby AVE, 9th FL
State Office Building
Juneau, AK 99801
For Alaska Residents Only:
If your issue is unresolved by GoCardless Inc. (Tel: 1-628-241-0044), please submit formal complaints with the State of Alaska, Division of Banking & Securities.
Please download the form here: https://www.commerce.alaska.gov/web/portals/3/pub/DBSGeneralComplaintFormupdated.pdf
Submit formal complaint form with supporting documents:
Division of Banking & Securities PO Box 110807 Juneau, AK 99811-0807
If you are an Alaska resident with questions regarding formal complaints, please email us at dbs.licensing@alaska.gov or call Nine Zero Seven Four Six Five Two Five Two One
Delaware Office of the State Bank Commissioner
Delaware Check Seller, Money Transmitter License
License Number - 039150
Delaware Office of State Bank Commissioner
1110 Forrest Avenue
Dover, DE 19904
Online: http://banking.delaware.gov/
Telephone number: 302-739-4235
Florida Office of Financial Regulation
Florida Money Transmitter License
License Number - FT230000423
If you have a complaint, please contact GoCardless Inc. (Tel: 1-628-241-0044 / Email: help@gocardless.com). If you still have an unresolved complaint regarding GoCardless Inc. money transmission activity, you may file it by contacting the Florida Office of Financial Regulation at:
Online: https://flofr.gov/sitePages/fileacomplaint.htm
By mail: Florida Office of Financial Regulation ‐ Consumer Finance
200 E. Gaines Street, Tallahassee, FL 32399‐0376
Telephone Number: (850) 487-9687
Iowa Division of Banking
Iowa Money Services License
License Number - 2022-0184
Iowa Division of Banking
200 East Grand Avenue, Suite 300
Des Moines, Iowa 50309
Online: http://www.idob.state.ia.us/
Telephone number: 515-281-4014
Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation
Maryland Money Transmitter License
License Number - 2123932
Maryland Office of the Commissioner of Financial Regulation
1100 North Eutaw Street, Suite 611
Baltimore, MD 21201
Attention: Consumer Services Unit
Online: http://www.labor.maryland.gov/finance
Telephone number: 888-784-0136 (Toll-free)
The Commissioner of Financial Regulation for the State of Maryland will accept all questions or complaints from Maryland residents regarding GoCardless Inc., NMLS # 2123932, at 1100 North Eutaw Street, Suite 611, Baltimore, MD 21201, phone 888-784-0136.
GoCardless Inc.'s licenses may be verified through the NMLS Consumer Access website – https://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org/
New Hampshire Banking Department
New Hampshire Money Transmitter License
License Number - 25049-MT
New Hampshire Banking Department
53 Regional Drive, Suite 200
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
Online: http://www.nh.gov/banking/
Telephone number: 603-271-3561
New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance
New Jersey Money Transmitter License
License - 2205345
Consumer Inquiry and Response Center New Jersey Department of Banking & Insurance PO Box 040 Trenton, New Jersey 08625 Online: https://www.nj.gov/dobi/consumer.htm Telephone number: (609) 292-7272
New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department Financial Institutions Division
New Mexico Money Transmission License
License Number - N/A
New Mexico Financial Institutions Division
3rd Floor, Toney Anaya Building
2550 Cerrillos Road
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87505
Online: https://www.rld.nm.gov/financial-institutions/
Telephone number: 505-476-4885
Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions
Ohio Money Transmitter License
License number - OHMT 246
Ohio Money Transmitter License
Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Financial Institutions 77 S High Street, 23rd Floor Columbus, OH 43215 Online: https://com.ohio.gov/divisions-and-programs/financial-institutions/contact-us Telephone number: (614) 728-8400
Oregon Division of Financial Regulation
Oregon Money Transmitter License
License Number - N/A
Oregon Division of Financial Regulation
350 Winter Street NE
Room 410
Salem, Oregon 97309-0405
Online: http://dfr.oregon.gov/Pages/index.aspx
Telephone number:
1-888-877-4894 (OR Only)
503-378-4140
Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities
Pennsylvania Money Transmitter
License number - 105081
Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities Non-Depository Licensing Division 17 N. 2nd Street, Suite 1300 Harrisburg, Pennsylvania 17101 Online: https://www.dobs.pa.gov/Pages/default.aspx Telephone number: (717) 783-8240
Name of the Jurisdiction: Puerto Rico
Name of the Regulator: Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions
Name of the License: Money Transmitter
License Number: TM-171
Contact Info for the Regulator:
Office of the Commissioner of Financial Institutions 1492 Ave. Ponce de León Suite 600 Edif. Centro Europa, Santurce Puerto Rico PO Box 11855 San Juan, Puerto Rico 00910-3855 (787) 723-3131
Vermont Department of Financial Regulation
Vermont Money Transmitter
License Number - MT-2123932
Vermont Department of Financial Regulation
89 Main Street,
Montpelier, VT 05620-3101
Online: http://dfr.vermont.gov
Telephone number:
802-828-3307
833-337-4685 (Toll free)