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Regulatory Information

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GoCardless Ltd is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017 (registration number 597190), for the provision of payment services.

GoCardless SAS is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority) (Bank Code (CIB) 17118), for the provision of payment services.

GoCardless' US payment services are provided either by (i) GoCardless Ltd via by a program sponsored by Community Federal Savings Bank; or (ii) GoCardless Inc., a FinCEN registered money services business. You can find further information about GoCarldess Inc.'s U.S. licenses and regulators'. Contact information below

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GoCardless Ltd, Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.