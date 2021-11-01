Prospects and Visitors

Our privacy practices for people who visit our website or who work for companies that might be a good fit for our services

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides the technology and other services that help merchants around the world process payments for their goods or services. If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at: GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom Contact the Data Protection Officer

Our marketing and your choices

Like many businesses that sell to other companies, we have a legitimate interest in engaging in sales, marketing and lead generation activities. We respect your right to opt out of these activities, which you can do at any time by clicking the “unsubscribe” link in one of our emails or asking a GoCardless caller to take you off our lists. You can ask us at any time not to carry out profiling for direct marketing, or to stop using profiling and marketing cookies, using our cookie preference tool.

Where did we get your email address?

If you didn’t provide it to us yourself by requesting content or registering for an event, we may have found it online or purchased it as part of a lawfully acquired list. We might have just found your name and used the services of an email verification tool, or we may have guessed it from the normal email style of your company. Wherever it came from, you can tell us not to contact you again using the unsubscribe link in the footer of the email you received or by contacting support at any time.

How do we collect and use personal data?

So that we can sell our services and grow our business, we identify and communicate with companies that might be a good fit for our services. In addition to providing you with the content or service you request, we collect and use personal data to:

Market our services to you

We send marketing emails and campaigns

We make sales calls

We target advertising to you online and on social media

We measure which campaigns lead to the most sign-ups

Understand and improve our services

We gather website analytics and track email open rates

We observe and test the effectiveness of our content and website

Here is more detail about how and why we engage in these activities:

Providing you with our content and services We use identification, contact, company, interaction and connection data to send you the content or service you request. What do we do with the data? We operate our website, share white papers and guides, and host webinars and live events.We use strictly necessary or functional cookies for these activities. Identifying prospective customers We use identification, contact, company and preferences data to help us identify the companies who are most likely to use our services. What do we do with the data? We try to identify the companies who are most likely to use our services and the contact details of employees of those companies who make those kinds of decisions. We may purchase data from third parties like list brokers, or our internal sales teams may research the data. We monitor suppliers and our sales teams to ensure that they use appropriate sources, for example, the data you share on LinkedIn or that appears in public news sources. Targeted online marketing We try to identify and communicate online with people from companies who might be a good fit for our services, through practices like retargeting and account-based marketing What do we do with the data? When someone visits our website, we check the IP address they came from, and we try to match it to a company. Cookies and services from companies that offer account-based marketing help us do this. We might use what we learn this way to tailor the content you see on our website. For example, if you work for a company in a certain industry, we may show you content about how we can help solve payment problems for that industry. After you leave our website, we may purchase online advertising that is shown to you on other sites you visit. We might tailor this retargeted advertising to you based on the way you interacted with our website (for example, which pages you visited). Account-based marketing tools also help us show you advertising that might reference the company you work for. We analyse the effectiveness of our marketing and advertising campaigns. We define our targeted audience using the results of previous campaigns, interactions with our posts and industry trends.Where we’ve identified you as a likely customer, you may be part of an online or email marketing campaign targeted to decision-makers at your company. We use advertising cookies for these activities. Social media marketing Tools from social media companies and other companies that support social media marketing help us identify and communicate with people from companies who might be a good fit for our services, through practices like social media lookalikes, hashtag analysis and targeted advertising. What do we do with the data? We use social media lookalike tools from companies like Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. These tools analyse lists we share with them of the kinds of customers we’d like to market to, and show GoCardless online marketing to their users with similar interests or profiles.We analyse hashtags used and posts liked, to help us understand industry trends and define the best audience for our product.We use publicly available information to help us do this, in line with industry practice. If you want to know how your public information is used, you can learn more about your privacy choices on (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn). Analytics and A/B testing We use interaction and connection data to understand how visitors use our site and services. What do we do with the data? We use cookies and other online tools to understand how visitors use our site and services, to analyse how effective they are, and to test how people might respond to changes to our site and services. We sometimes anonymously record browser sessions to do this (read more about Full Story here).We use analytics cookies for these activities. Marketing attribution We use identification, contact, company, interaction and connection data to measure the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns. What do we do with the data? We measure the effectiveness of our marketing campaigns by trying to connect a merchant’s or prospect’s activity to the marketing campaign that reached them. We use advertising cookies and performance information about our social media posts for these activities

What personal data do we use?

Identification information, such as name, job title. Contact information, such as email address, phone number, work address, country and language. Company information, such as company or organisation name, industry, size and other details that allow us to understand whether the company is a good fit for our services. Connection information, such as type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, IP address and location derived from it. Social media information, such as your handle on sites like Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram, and how you like or share our posts and other publicly available information. Interaction information, how you came to our website, which pages you visit and what you do while you’re there, how long you remain on a page or view a video, whether you opened an email or clicked a link, records of your contact by phone, email, webform or chat, and the reasons for the communication. Preferences, such as the types of services that may interest you, whether you have agreed to receive marketing information or newsletters about our services, or whether you have opted out.

If you have a question or a problem

You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices.If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.

More legal details

Read more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as: