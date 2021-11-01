Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up

Privacy Centre Updated

1 November 2021

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team

Payers

Our privacy practices for people who make payments using GoCardless

Who is GoCardless?

GoCardless provides the technology and other services that help merchants around the world process payments for their goods or services.

If you have a question about how we handle your personal data, you can reach us at:

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

Contact the Data Protection Officer

If you have questions about how a merchant handles your personal data, or if you wish to exercise your rights for the personal data they hold, you will need to contact them directly. If you don’t recognise a payment on your statement, find out who your merchant is here.

How does GoCardless use personal data?

What personal data do we use?

  1. Identification information, such as your name and organisation. In some countries, we may be required by law or by financial institutions to collect a government identifier from you (for example, a social security number or tax ID).

  2. Contact information, such as your mailing address and email address. 

  3. Financial information, such as your bank account number, sort code, account holder name, and other information you provide to us or give us consent to access from your bank.

  4. Transaction information, such as the name of the merchant you pay using our services, a description of the transaction, and the payment amount.

  5. Usage information, such as how you enter data using our sites and services and how long it takes, and whether you opened an email or clicked a link. To collect this data we use cookies and other tracking technologies

  6. Connection information, such as the type of device you use to access our services, operating system and version, device identifiers, network information, IP address and location derived from your IP address. To collect this data, we may use cookies and other tracking technologies

If you have a question or a problem

You can contact our privacy team to ask a question or exercise your rights or choices about our privacy practices. If we can’t resolve your concerns, you may have the right to complain to a data protection authority or other regulator where you live or work, or where you believe a breach may have occurred.

Learn more about our data protection compliance and the further legal details required in some countries, such as:

  • What makes our processing lawful?

  • Who do we share personal data with?

  • How do we protect data that crosses borders?

  • How do we make automatic decisions about people?

  • How long do we keep the data?

  • What rights do you have and how do you exercise them?

Got a question? Raise a ticket with our Support team