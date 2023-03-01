Open banking and privacy: a new love story

Open banking is here to stay, there is no doubt about that at this point. Even though we have only seen the tip of the iceberg, the current use cases of open banking are already revolutionising how we can use our banking data.

But there is one misconception that still lingers, and is slowing down the adoption rate of open banking, not only in Europe but across the globe: privacy is at risk.

Open banking brings additional layers of protection for customers

Both open banking in the United Kingdom, and PSD2 legislation in the European Union brought new measures to improve the safety of users’ financial data. This was done by enforcing the use of cybersecurity standards such as Strong Customer Authentication.

Strong Customer Authentication (SCA) was created to avoid unauthorised access to bank accounts and to verify user identity when performing online transactions. These extra layers of protection have considerably increased the privacy and security of users while using open banking. If you want to know in more detail what SCA is and how it works, please visit our dedicated guide.

No one will see what you want to keep private

Before open banking APIs were introduced, third-party providers (TPPs) could only access your bank account data through screen scraping, which greatly increases the vulnerability of your privacy.

This technology essentially impersonates the users to access their bank accounts online and for that, they need to have access to login credentials.

Even though the utilisation of regulated APIs keeps growing rapidly, there are still banks that haven’t jumped on board. For that reason, some TPPs still need to resort to screen scraping to be able to provide their services.

This is only one of the reasons why, as a customer, you should seriously consider saying no to screen scraping.

With PSD2 regulated APIs, when giving consent for TPPs to access banking information, users are presented with specific, clear, and simple information on which data they are allowing to be accessed.

There are no enormous walls of text with hidden small print. Moreover, it is easy to revoke access to an account after consent was given, while after providing login credentials, the only 100% safe way is by changing them.

Like with every love story, open banking and privacy are not perfect

It is true that open banking regulations have brought on a pleasant amount of new security layers, which helps guarantee users privacy. But not everything is bulletproof.

As with anything else online, users are the first and most important security layer for their own privacy.

To guarantee their safety and privacy of their data, users mustn’t blindly trust the framework tools and ensure they follow basic cybersecurity rules when using any service. With open banking growing in popularity, it’s inevitable that it will start grabbing the attention of hackers, and they will start to work on ways to trick users.

Hackers will use tools like spam emails and phishing campaigns to trick customers into providing all the needed information to get access to their accounts, regardless of the security measures in place.

It is undoubtedly harder, but if users show naive behaviour in terms of cybersecurity, the love story between open banking and privacy will have a quick and bitter ending.