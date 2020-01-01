Skip to content
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

If customers churn just as fast as they convert, your recurring revenue will never be able to reach its true potential. Download this guide for actionable tips on managing churn from seasoned SaaS leaders.

Everything you need to know about identifying & combating churn

Churn is the enemy of every SaaS business. A customer who leaves before you have recouped your cost of acquisition is worse than not signing up a customer at all.

The fastest growing subscription businesses know this, and are focusing their efforts on developing strategies to combat churn.

In this eBook, you will learn:

  • The difference between voluntary and involuntary churn 

  • Ways to calculate and quantify churn

  • How to combat both voluntary and involuntary churn—now and over time 

  • Real-life tips and tricks from successful, seasoned SaaS leaders

