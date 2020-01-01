Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesRetention

The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Everything US businesses need to know about identifying and combating churn.

Scroll to learn more

In the simplest form, churn is the result of paying customers becoming non-paying customers, but there is much more to churn than meets the eye.

Understanding the different types of churn, ways to quantify it, and actionable steps to reduce it can literally make or break a SaaS company.

This report, takes an in depth look at the different types of Churn, the impact on your SaaS business’s bottom line, and the strategies for reducing churn and increasing customer satisfaction.

Download the eBook to find out:

  • The difference between voluntary and involuntary churn

  • Different ways to calculate and quantify churn metrics

  • Actionable ways to combat both voluntary and involuntary churn — now and over time

  • Practical tips on managing churn from successful SaaS leaders

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+44 20 8338 9539

Support

Request support

+44 20 8338 9540

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., Sutton Yard, 65 Goswell Road, London, EC1V 7EN, United Kingdom

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services. GoCardless SAS (23-25 Avenue Mac-Mahon, Paris, 75017, France), an affiliate of GoCardless Ltd (company registration number 834 422 180, R.C.S. PARIS), is authorised by the ACPR (French Prudential Supervision and Resolution Authority), Bank Code (CIB) 17118, for the provision of payment services.