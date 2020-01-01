The little book of churn: Advice from SaaS business leaders and investors

What is churn? Why does it matter? And how can you measure it?

Churn is defined as the rate at which a company loses subscribers or revenue due to subscription cancellations.

In reality, churn is the enemy of every SaaS business.

To help businesses in Australia tackle churn head-on, we collected insights and advice from successful investors and SaaS leaders, including Close.io, Notion Capital, Balderton Capital, 500 Startups, Salesforce, Zuora, Gainsight, Matrix Partners, ProfitWell, Baremetrics and GoCardless. Find out what they had to say.