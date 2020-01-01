How do millennials want to pay for exercise?

Does your gym's billing and payment experience cut it with millennial gym members?

Millennial fitness enthusiasts are driving growth in the fitness industry, with UK businesses like The Gym Group reporting a surge in millennial members last year and US analysts Marketwatch reporting that 36% of 18- to 36-year-olds paid for a gym membership — twice the percentage of older gym goers.

But what do millennials expect from their gym or club when it comes to billing and payments, and is a bad payment experience enough to put them off your gym?