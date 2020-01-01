Member Retention Bootcamp: e-Guide for fitness business leaders

UK gyms face a member retention challenge:

50% of members are lost each year

47% of members would consider cancelling for alternative exercise options

Gym-goers are demanding flexible access and don't want to be tied into a contract.

You might not be able to rely on annual contracts to lock in revenue; but you can give members an experience that will motivate them to keep returning - and recommend you to their peers.

That’s why we created the Membership Retention Bootcamp: 6 workouts to stretch your average membership duration and build member loyalty.