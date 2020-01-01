Skip to content
Resources

Growth

3 min readFinance

Hidden costs of business that can eat up your investment

The business costs that go under the radar - and could threaten your profitability as you scale.

PDFGrowth

Free e-Guide: SaaS success across the customer lifecycle

We asked some of the most successful B2B SaaS entrepreneurs about how they scale, improve customer experiences and optimise every touch point. This is what they said.

1 min readGrowth

Looking to grow your fitness business? Check out our new resources

WebinarGrowth

On-demand webinar: How to scale up your fitness business

So you've got your fitness business up and running and now you want to take it to the next level? Watch our webinar for top tips from industry experts on how to grow your fitness business without compromising performance.

4 min readGrowth

Scale up your fitness business in 6 easy steps

We examine some of the challenges faced by small fitness businesses as they aim to scale and provide helpful tips to get your fitness business started on its journey to growth.

2 min readGrowth

10 tips to keep your membership organisation fighting fit

4 min readGrowth

Helping challenger energy brands grow rapidly in a competitive market

Challenger brands are shaking up the UK energy sector; offering strong competition to existing brands while creating more choice for consumers

2 min readGrowth

How to optimise online new member acquisition

1 min readRetention

How to reinforce your brand and boost your business - with GoCardless Plus

Having your business name on bank statements provides clarity and leads to even more reliable income, while also reducing churn.

4 min readPayments

Increase your European SaaS customer base with Direct Debit

European businesses and consumers have unique preferences when it comes to paying for goods and services online. Optimizing the payment process allows US companies to beat their competition and capture these customers, who are ready and willing to spend.

3 min readPayments

Paying training bills by Direct Debit could be key to apprenticeship levy success

The apprenticeship levy will dramatically boost work trainee numbers when it becomes law in April. Education providers can attract more employers by offering the best courses – and making paying for training both simple and painless.

PDFGrowth

Insights on SaaS for Business: free e-Guide

The subscription economy has created a radical shift in how we work, with more companies than ever now relying on cloud-based platforms. In our free e-Guide, discover the major trends in B2B SaaS.

WebinarRetention

Webinar: How to eliminate churn to boost growth in Europe

Thursday 14 May, 11 am BST

3 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

6 min readAccountants

The ideal client: Part 2 - Losing the bad clients and qualifying your prospects

It’s time to safeguard your valuable, highly profitable clients, root out the demanding and unprofitable ones, while learning to qualify new prospects to ensure they're the best fit for your firm's long-term growth strategy.

5 min readAccountants

The ideal client: Part 1 - Getting the balance right

Every firm will have good and bad clients - what’s important is getting the balance right. Sometimes there’s more value in focusing on the right client type. We show you how.

3 min readGoCardless

What makes an awesome company culture?

PDFAccountants

5 fundamentals of value pricing for accountants: free e-Guide

Value pricing is transforming the way many accounting firms are now pricing their services. The challenge is, it isn’t easy. In this free e-Guide written by Mark Wickersham FCA, discover the 5 most important fundamentals of value pricing.

9 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

2 min readGoCardless

How a one word change increased product demo conversions by 139%

