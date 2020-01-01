Growth
2 min readGrowthWhat is business intelligence?
Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.
3 min readGrowthWhat is conversion rate optimisation?
Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.
3 min readBusiness ManagementCreating a credit control policy
A credit control policy dictates how staff should trade on credit terms.
3 min readGrowthEffective inventory management strategies
Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.
3 min readFinanceHow to implement value-based pricing
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
2 min readGrowthWhat is a retained earnings statement?
Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.
3 min readGrowthAverage Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU
Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.
3 min readSubscriptionWhat is customer lifetime value (CLV)?
Customer lifetime value is an important, customer-centric metric. Read on.
2 min readBusiness ManagementROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsHow do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.
2 min readGrowthHow to make a financial plan for a start-up
Learn how to write a financial plan for a start-up business with our easy guide.
2 min readGrowthHow to increase customer engagement for SMEs
Find out more about the best ways to engage customers for SMEs right here.
2 min readGrowthConverting net income to gross income
What is net and gross income? See how to convert net to gross income, here.
3 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is purchase requisition?
Explore the ins and outs of purchase requisition with our simple guide.
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer retention?
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
2 min readGoCardlessIDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.
2 min readEntrepreneurial5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.
3 min readGrowthHow to develop an effective annual plan
Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.
2 min readSubscriptionHow to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?
Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.
3 min readGrowth8 Ways to Raise Investment for Your Startup Business
What are the different types of start-up business investment? Find out here.
1 min readPaymentsOn-demand | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences
Wednesday 4 March at 11 am (UK time)
2 min readGrowthIs a freemium business model right for my business?
When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?
WebinarGlobal PaymentsGoing Global - Episode 1: Why your international expansion plan should prioritise payment preference.
with special guest Paul Lynch, CEO Chargify
4 min readGrowthHow your business can benefit from economies of scale
Cost reductions can occur when businesses increase production. Learn more here.