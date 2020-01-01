Skip to content
Growth

2 min readGrowth

Marketing strategies for small business owners

Here’s how to market your small business

2 min readGrowth

What is the AIDA model?

AIDA funnel marketing can streamline your advertising efforts. Here’s how

3 min readGrowth

5 ways to grow your e-commerce business

Here are 5 key ways to grow in your business in the e-commerce space

1 min readBusiness Management

How to make a business plan

A business plan will help you establish realistic goals and processes

3 min readBusiness Management

CRM tools for small businesses

CRM software provides a data-driven platform to manage customer relationships.

2 min readGrowth

A definition of SEO

Is SEO working to drive your business forward?

2 min readGrowth

What is public relations and why does it matter?

Is public relations (PR) more than just building an image?

2 min readGrowth

The power of earned media

What is earned media and why is it so highly sought after?

2 min readGrowth

What is Search Engine Marketing (SEM)?

Find out how search engine marketing (SEM) could transform your marketing

2 min readGrowth

Are you engaging? Engagement rates explained

Engagement rate is a metric that measures how engaging your content actually is

2 min readGrowth

How A/B testing works and why it’s so powerful

Why A/B testing is the only reliable way to evaluate your conversions

2 min readGrowth

What is UX? A basic guide to user experience

Exploring the intricacies, specifics and importance of UX

2 min readGrowth

What is meant by click through rate (CTR)?

How could an improved click through rate boost your marketing campaigns?

2 min readGrowth

The best UK small business grants

See what grants could help your business grow.

2 min readGrowth

Small Businesses: How to Write a Great Value Proposition

Write a great value proposition to attract new customers and grow your business.

2 min readBusiness Management

Finding and mastering your niche market

How to establish and capitalise on your niche market

3 min readGrowth

Best social media platforms for business

What social media platforms should your business be on?

3 min readGrowth

What is influencer marketing?

Modern marketing is all about your follower count

2 min readGrowth

How to gain competitive advantage in business

Different ways to gain competitive advantage over your your business rivals

3 min readGrowth

What is display advertising?

Explore the potential benefits of display advertising with GoCardless

2 min readBusiness Management

Customer Success Strategies

How a good customer success plan can improve conversions and customer loyalty

2 min readBusiness Management

How to improve customer loyalty

Building customer loyalty is essential to any business with a goal of growth

3 min readGrowth

Growth mindset for business

Discover the meaning of a growth mindset and what it can do for you

3 min readGrowth

How to master email marketing

Email isn’t going anywhere, and email marketing is as powerful a tool as ever

