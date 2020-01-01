Growth
2 min readGrowthHow to create a positioning strategy for your business
Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd
2 min readGrowthMarket segmentation: types, definition, and examples
Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation
3 min readGrowthMarketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know
How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output
2 min readGrowthWhat is CRM? A Guide For Businesses
How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?
2 min readGrowthMarket Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses
Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat is crowdfunding?
How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.
2 min readAccountantsBook value definition and how to calculate it
Find out why a company's book value is so significant
3 min readAlternative Payment OptionsWhy your customers' payment preferences matter: A firsthand story
Content platform Converge discovered 70% of their customers wanted to switch.
2 min readFinanceWhat is a growing perpetuity?
A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate
2 min readGrowthWhat Is Product-Market Fit?
Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide
2 min readFinanceWhat Is Venture Debt?
Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies
2 min readCash flowWhat is a credit default swap (CDS)?
Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default
2 min readFinanceWhat is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?
Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is penetration pricing?
Find out everything you need to know about penetration pricing strategies.
2 min readGrowthIs product bundling right for your business?
Product bundling is a strategy for grouping goods and selling them together.
3 min readSubscriptionChanging Your SaaS Pricing Model
Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.
3 min readGrowthMaking free trials work for your SaaS business
Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is the Triple Bottom Line?
Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.
2 min readGrowthWhat are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?
Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.
2 min readGrowthWhat does total addressable market mean?
Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.
3 min readGrowthWhat is target marketing and how can it help my business?
Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.
3 min readGrowthWhy differentiation in business matters
Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Cohort Analysis?
Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.