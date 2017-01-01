Growth
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is the Triple Bottom Line?
Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.
2 min readGrowthWhat are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?
Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.
2 min readGrowthWhat does total addressable market mean?
Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.
3 min readGrowthWhat is target marketing and how can it help my business?
Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.
3 min readGrowthWhy differentiation in business matters
Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.
2 min readBusiness ManagementWhat Is Cohort Analysis?
Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.
2 min readGrowthWhat is business intelligence?
Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.
3 min readGrowthWhat is conversion rate optimisation?
Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.
3 min readGrowthEffective inventory management strategies
Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.
3 min readFinanceHow to implement value-based pricing
Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.
2 min readGrowthWhat is a retained earnings statement?
Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.
3 min readGrowthAverage Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU
Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.
3 min readSubscriptionWhat is customer lifetime value (CLV)?
Customer lifetime value is an important, customer-centric metric. Read on.
2 min readBusiness ManagementROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?
Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.
2 min readAlternative Payment OptionsHow do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?
Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.
2 min readGrowthHow to make a financial plan for a start-up
Learn how to write a financial plan for a start-up business with our easy guide.
2 min readGrowthHow to increase customer engagement for SMEs
Find out more about the best ways to engage customers for SMEs right here.
2 min readGrowthConverting net income to gross income
What is net and gross income? See how to convert net to gross income, here.
4 min readGrowthHow your business can benefit from economies of scale
Cost reductions can occur when businesses increase production. Learn more here.
3 min readRetentionWhat is customer retention?
Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.
2 min readGoCardlessIDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless
See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.
2 min readEntrepreneurial5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies
Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.
5 min readGrowthYour top questions about growth answered
We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.