Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Growth

2 min readGrowth

Tips for Scaling Your Tools as Your Business Grows

Are your tools ready to handle your business growth?

3 min readFinance

What is a Bridging Loan?

How do bridging loans affect your finances and keep your cash flow moving

2 min readGrowth

Why is business networking important?

Make valuable new connections with business networking events

2 min readGrowth

What is the AIDA model?

The AIDA model is a powerful framework to guide your content marketing

3 min readGrowth

How to set SMART objectives: definition and examples

Setting SMART objectives can set your business up for success. Here’s how

2 min readGrowth

What is a PESTEL Analysis?

Discover why you should make PESTEL analysis a regular part of your strategy

2 min readGrowth

What is inbound marketing?

Here’s why growing an audience is so important for inbound marketing

2 min readGrowth

How to create a positioning strategy for your business

Positioning in marketing offers an easy way to stand out from the crowd

2 min readGrowth

Market segmentation: types, definition, and examples

Communicate more effectively with your target audience via market segmentation

3 min readGrowth

Marketing Mix Strategy: Everything You Need to Know

How to use marketing mix strategy to enhance and streamline your output

2 min readGrowth

What is CRM? A Guide For Businesses

How could CRM and CRM tools benefit your business endeavours?

2 min readGrowth

Market Penetration Strategy: A Guide for Businesses

Make a big impression on your target market with a market penetration strategy

1 min readEntrepreneurial

[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business? Find out now.

2 min readBusiness Management

What is crowdfunding?

How does crowdfunding work? Find out with GoCardless.

2 min readAccountants

Book value definition and how to calculate it

Find out why a company's book value is so significant

2 min readFinance

What is a growing perpetuity?

A growing perpetuity is a cash flow expected to grow forever at a steady rate

2 min readGrowth

What Is Product-Market Fit?

Learn how to achieve product-market fit with our comprehensive guide

2 min readFinance

What Is Venture Debt?

Venture debt is a form of debt financing aimed at early-stage companies

2 min readGrowth

What is a good profit margin?

Find out more about what constitutes a good net profit margin, right here

2 min readCash flow

What is a credit default swap (CDS)?

Credit default swaps are derivatives used to swap the risk of debt default

2 min readFinance

What is CAGR (compound annual growth rate)?

Learn how to use the compound annual growth rate formula right here.

2 min readGrowth

Is product bundling right for your business?

Product bundling is a strategy for grouping goods and selling them together.

3 min readSubscription

Changing Your SaaS Pricing Model

Get the inside track on how to reprice your SaaS products and services.

3 min readGrowth

Making free trials work for your SaaS business

Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales