Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResourcesEntrepreneurial

[Report] The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021

Nov 20201 min read

Which are the best states in the US to own a small business?

Where you choose to found your business is one such factor. And in the US, different states can provide significantly different environments for business success.

More than 90% of businesses in the US are small and medium-sized (Salesforce, 2019). With small businesses so prevalent, and a key driver of the US economy, enabling them - with data - to make better decisions is important to us here at GoCardless.

View the full report now

The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021 report

View report

This report collates and analyzes 12 key, publicly-available data streams - from authoritative bodies such as the Small Business Administration and the Bureau of Economic Analysis - to rank all 50 states (and the District of Columbia) in terms of how favorable they are for small business owners.

Key findings include:

  • Best state to start a small business

  • State with the strongest small business landscape

  • State with the greatest talent pool

  • State with the largest recent economic growth

  • 6 best states for favourable tax rates

Featuring contribution from industry experts:

  • Pranav Sood, VP Small Business @ GoCardless

  • Tony Ward, President (Americas) @ Xero

  • Jared King, CEO @ Invoiced

  • James Ashford, Founder @ GoProposal

View the full report now

The Best States To Start A Small Business: 2020-2021 report

View report

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.