Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Growth

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is the Triple Bottom Line?

Read about the benefits of the triple bottom line with our simple guide.

2 min readGrowth

What are funnel metrics and how can they help your business?

Explore the best funnel metrics to measure the efficacy of your sales funnel.

2 min readGrowth

What does total addressable market mean?

Learn how to find total addressable market with our simple guide.

3 min readGrowth

What is Intrapreneurship & How Can Your Business Harness it?

3 min readGrowth

What is target marketing and how can it help my business?

Target marketing can help your business focus on the most receptive buyers.

3 min readGrowth

Why differentiation in business matters

Learn more about the definition of differentiation in business, right here.

2 min readBusiness Management

What Is Cohort Analysis?

Explore the benefits of cohort analysis for SaaS companies, right here.

2 min readGrowth

What is business intelligence?

Business intelligence enables organizations to make data-led decisions.

3 min readGrowth

What is conversion rate optimisation?

Conversion rate optimization can improve the effectiveness of your site.

3 min readGrowth

Effective inventory management strategies

Right stock, right place, right time – explore inventory management, right here.

3 min readFinance

How to implement value-based pricing

Explore our value-based pricing definition, right here.

2 min readGrowth

What is a retained earnings statement?

Discover how to calculate retained earnings with our definitive guide.

3 min readGrowth

Average Revenue Per User: Calculating and Interpreting ARPU

Does your business have a good average ARPU? Read on to find out.

3 min readSubscription

What is customer lifetime value (CLV)?

Customer lifetime value is an important, customer-centric metric. Read on.

2 min readBusiness Management

ROAS vs. ROI: what’s the difference?

Understand the difference between ROI and ROAS with our definitive guide.

2 min readAlternative Payment Options

How do I accept a recurring payment online as an SME?

Find out more about the best recurring payment system, right here.

2 min readGrowth

How to make a financial plan for a start-up

Learn how to write a financial plan for a start-up business with our easy guide.

2 min readGrowth

How to increase customer engagement for SMEs

Find out more about the best ways to engage customers for SMEs right here.

2 min readGrowth

Converting net income to gross income

What is net and gross income? See how to convert net to gross income, here.

4 min readGrowth

How your business can benefit from economies of scale

Cost reductions can occur when businesses increase production. Learn more here.

2 min readGrowth

Is a freemium business model right for my business?

When should businesses consider moving to a freemium business model?

3 min readRetention

What is customer retention?

Find out how to measure customer loyalty and retention with our useful guide.

3 min readPayments

Webinar Recap: How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

Three main strategies to boost growth

3 min readGoCardless

IDC study demonstrates business value of GoCardless

See what the providers of global market intelligence found in their study.

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales