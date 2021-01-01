Skip to content
Growth

5 min readGrowth

How to Grow Your Business

We searched for the most-asked questions about growth. Here are the answers.

3 min readGrowth

How to develop an effective annual plan

Find out how to make an annual operating plan with our simple guide.

2 min readEntrepreneurial

5 Overhead Cost Reduction Strategies

Our guide to reducing overhead costs in small businesses.

3 min readEntrepreneurial

How to Do a SWOT Analysis

Explore the importance of SWOT analyses with our definitive guide.

3 min readGlobal Payments

Expanding into Europe: The changes you need to make to your payments

You’re a US business and you want to expand into Europe. There are myriad boxes you need to check to make that happen, but there’s one crucial box that’s often overlooked because it’s not so sexy - payments.

WebinarGrowth

Webinar | How to boost subscription growth with better payment experiences

with Michael Krantz, Head of Global Enterprise Partnerships for US at GoCardless

2 min readSubscription

How to calculate customer acquisition cost (CAC)?

Our comprehensive guide to calculating customer acquisition cost.

3 min readPayments

5 lessons B2B SaaS companies need to know about global payment preferences

Payment preference matters. Learn how SaaS businesses can win more subscribers.

3 min readGrowth

Start-Up Costs: How Much Does It Cost to Start a Business?

New business owners shouldn’t underestimate the cost of setting up a company...

4 min readGrowth

7 subscription metrics you need to be tracking in 2021

LTV. Churn. MRR. What else are you missing?

3 min readRetention

Your top questions about churn answered

We searched for the most-asked questions about churn. Here are the answers.

2 min readPayments

Payment preferences, conversion and growth: How to gain an advantage in the B2B market

Insights on payment preferences from over 4,000 businesses around the globe.

PDFPayments

[Report] Global payment preferences for recurring B2B purchases

We surveyed 4,990 businesses across 9 markets to determine which payment methods businesses prefer for different use cases.

5 min readGrowth

12 ways to optimize your payment page

68% of people abandon a checkout at payment. Here's how to boost conversion.

2 min readPayments

Taking payments in Europe with SEPA - an introduction for US businesses

With different cultures, languages and regulations, expanding your business across Europe may feel rather daunting. Help is at hand.

8 min readPayments

How to take payments from European customers

Take a look at the 5 main options for taking payments in Europe.

