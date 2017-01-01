Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
SaaS

SaaS

Latest articles

View all
Making free trials work for your SaaS business
Making free trials work for your SaaS business

Could free trials work for you? Explore SaaS free trial best practices.

3 min read
SaaS
What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service
What is SaaS? Our Complete Guide to Software as a Service

What is SaaS? Find out more about the benefits of the SaaS model.

2 min read
SaaS
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses
The importance of COGS for SaaS businesses

COGS refers to the direct costs of selling and delivering your products.

2 min read
SaaS
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses
Predictive Analytics for SaaS Businesses

Predictive analytics uses data to predict the likelihood of future outcomes.

3 min read
SaaS
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify
The SaaS Churn Bible – eBook in association with Chargify

Seasoned SaaS leaders share insights and actionable tips to help US businesses manage and combat churn.

PDF
Retention
Building a SaaS startup financial model
Building a SaaS startup financial model

Learn more about how to build a SaaS financial model with our guide.

2 min read
SaaS