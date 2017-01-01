Skip to content
Open site navigation sidebar
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
Breadcrumb
Resources
Accountants

Accountants

Latest articles

View all
Guide to Variable Overhead Costs
Guide to Variable Overhead Costs

Understand variable overhead costs with this easy explanation.

2 min read
Accountants
How to Calculate Prime Costs
How to Calculate Prime Costs

What are prime costs? What is the prime cost formula? Find out here.

2 min read
Accountants
Difference Between Bad Debt and Impairment
Difference Between Bad Debt and Impairment

In accounting, bad debt and impairment equal losses. But how do they differ?

2 min read
Accountants
Understanding the Dual Aspect Concept
Understanding the Dual Aspect Concept

What is dual aspect concept in accounting? Find out why it’s important.

2 min read
Accountants
Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products
Pros and Cons of Cross Subsidizing Products

Learn more about the cross subsidization definition and examples.

2 min read
Accountants
Definition of Target Costing with Example
Definition of Target Costing with Example

Learn how to calculate target cost in our guide.

3 min read
Accountants