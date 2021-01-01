Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
Log inSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min readAccountants

What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min readAccountants

XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min readAccountants

Guide to GST tax

What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here

2 min readAccountants

Understanding US interest rates

US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking

2 min readAccountants

An introduction to ABA numbers

Facilitate online payments with the right ABA numbers. Here’s how they work

2 min readAccountants

An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min readAccountants

What is cost accounting?

2 min readAccountants

What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min readAccountants

What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min readAccountants

Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

4 min readFinance

The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

3 min readAccountants

A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min readAccountants

How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

2 min readAccountants

Small business guide to online invoicing software

Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Present Value and Net Present Value

Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.

2 min readAccountants

Best strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021

Streamline your accounts payable processes with automation this year

2 min readAccountants

Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min readAccountants

What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min readAccountants

The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min readAccountants

A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

2 min readAccountants

What is a Comptroller? Everything You Need To Know

We examine the role of a comptroller, and why they’re so important

2 min readAccountants

Return on Assets: Definition, Formula and Examples

Learn how to calculate your return on assets and drill into your efficiency

2 min readAccountants

What is artificial intelligence?

Is your business ready to take advantage of AI in accountancy?

Interested in automating the way you get paid? GoCardless can help

Contact sales

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

help@gocardless.com

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 353 Sacramento St 9th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94111, US

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.