Accountants
2 min readAccountantsTop 6 Payroll Software for Small Businesses
Manage payroll more efficiently with our picks for best payroll software.
2 min readAccountantsBad Bookkeeping Can Ruin Small Businesses
Here’s why you need to master the basics of small business bookkeeping.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Future Value?
Understanding future value helps you make more informed decisions.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Preferred Stock?
Preferred stock takes priority over common stocks when it comes to dividends.
2 min readAccountantsHow to write an expense report
Learn what you need to include in an expense report
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the employer payroll tax deferral provision?
Employer payroll tax deferral lets businesses defer a portion of tax payments
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
2 min readAccountantsXIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.
2 min readAccountantsGuide to GST tax
What is GST tax in the US and how does it work? Find out the rules here
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding US interest rates
US interest rates underpin the economy. Discover how this works in banking
2 min readAccountantsAn introduction to ABA numbers
Facilitate online payments with the right ABA numbers. Here’s how they work
2 min readAccountantsAn Introduction To Contribution Margin
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
2 min readAccountantsWhat does an auditor do?
Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant
2 min readAccountantsWhat does work in progress mean?
Find out what work in progress means for your accounts
2 min readAccountantsBlack Scholes definition and equation
Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
3 min readAccountantsA guide to mergers and acquisitions
Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work
3 min readAccountantsHow to Create an Accounting Journal
Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.
2 min readAccountantsSmall business guide to online invoicing software
Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Present Value and Net Present Value
Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.
2 min readAccountantsBest strategies for optimizing accounts payable in 2021
Streamline your accounts payable processes with automation this year
2 min readAccountantsIntroduction to financial accounting
Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence