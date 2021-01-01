Skip to content
2 min readAccountants

Interim Financial Statements Definition

What are interim financial statements, and what should they include?

What Is Double Taxation?

What Is Double Taxation?

Learn how to avoid double taxation with our simple guide.

2 min readAccountants

How to Prepare an Adjusted Trial Balance

What is an adjusted trial balance and how is it prepared?

2 min readAccountants

What Is Customer Profitability Analysis?

Discover how to perform a profitability analysis and help increase revenue.

What is a Long-term Liability?

What is a Long-term Liability?

We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances

The billing process explained

The billing process explained

Find out how the billing process works in detail

Offset Definition & Examples

Offset Definition & Examples

We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples

What is an Accounting System?

What is an Accounting System?

We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses

3 min readAccountants

FUTA: An inside look at the federal unemployment tax act

Understand and learn how to calculate the FUTA tax

2 min readAccountants

Markup vs. Margin: What’s the Difference?

Is your pricing strategy paying off? Find out why markup vs. margin matters.

Federal vs. State Income Tax

Federal vs. State Income Tax

Read our quick guide to U.S. federal and state income tax rates.

3 min readAccountants

Journalizing Transactions in Accounting

Discover why recording transactions in a journal is so effective.

What Is a T Account?

What Is a T Account?

Organize your debits and credits by learning to create a T account.

2 min readAccountants

What is Interest Expense and how is it calculated?

Find out where to record interest expenses on the income statement.

How to Calculate Inflation

How to Calculate Inflation

Inflation rate is generally calculated using the inflation rate formula

The best tax apps of 2021

The best tax apps of 2021

Make your life as a business owner easier with free tax apps

2 min readAccountants

Developing a New Accounting Strategy

A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.

What Is Capital Budgeting?

What Is Capital Budgeting?

What are the best capital budgeting methods for your business decisions?

IRS installment agreement Plan

IRS installment agreement Plan

What are your options when you need to set up an IRS installment agreement?

2 min readAccountants

What is fractional reserve banking?

Fractional reserve banking sets some ground rules for deposits. Here’s how.

Breaking down the balance sheet

Breaking down the balance sheet

What does a balance sheet show you? Learn more about what’s included

3 min readAccountants

US Accounting vs. International Accounting

Knowing how international and US accounting standards differ is crucial

Budgeting vs. Forecasting

Budgeting vs. Forecasting

Find out how forecasting and budgeting can help shape your company’s future.

3 min readAccountants

Best Invoicing Software for Small Business

Streamline your payment process with invoicing software for small business.

