Accountants
2 min readAccountantsDirect Costs vs Indirect Costs
We explain the difference between direct and indirect costs in expenses
2 min readAccountantsHow to Fill Out a P60 Form Correctly
Learn how to fill out a P60 form correctly.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS)
A quick guide to the Construction Industry Scheme (CIS).
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the Prudence Concept in Accounting?
We explore the concept of prudence when applied to accounting.
2 min readAccountantsCommercial invoices – How do they work and why?
We explain not only what a commercial invoice is but how to create your own.
2 min readAccountantsCapital Stock Definition & Examples
We explain the definition of capital stocks and provide examples.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Capital Gain?
We look at capital gains and their tax implications for businesses.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Improve Your Quality of Earnings
We look at why quality of earnings is important and how to improve yours!
2 min readAccountantsExplained: Financial Ratios For Small Business
The financial ratios your business needs to understand
2 min readAccountantsHow Small Businesses Can Reduce Debtor Days
Improve cash flow and learn how to reduce debtor days.
3 min readAccountantsGuide to same day settlement payment gateways
How does instant payment processing work? Find out how to settle payments.
2 min readAccountantsCalculating due dates for your invoices
What is a due date in accounting and how to calculate it
2 min readAccountantsTreasury Bonds Definition & Examples
Safeguard your portfolio with lower risk treasury bonds.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate a Regression Line
Use the regression line formula to plot data points and analyse variables.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does OEM Mean?
Should you buy products from an OEM? Find out more about the OEM meaning.
2 min readAccountantsNet Realisable Value (NRV) Definition
Use NRV accounting to work out what your assets are worth.
2 min readAccountantsTreasury Bills Definition & Examples
The UK government backs treasury bills for low-risk investment.
2 min readAccountantsNet Asset Definition, Formula & Examples
We explore how to calculate your company’s net assets.
2 min readAccountantsRevenue Expenditure Definition & Examples
We explain revenue expenditure and how it fits into your accounting practices.