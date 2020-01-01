Accountants
2 min readAccountantsThe Basics of Accounting
Discover basic accounting principles to report and record transactions.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Long-term Liability?
We explain long-term liability and how it factors into your business finances
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the Pareto Principle
According to the Pareto rule, causes and effects aren’t equally distributed.
2 min readAccountantsFixed Costs vs Variable Costs: What You Need To Know
We explore the difference between fixed and variable costs in accounting
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is The Opening Balance
Find out how the opening balance and closing balance are calculated
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Revenue: Definition, Formula & Examples
We explore revenue. The raw material from which your profits are made!
2 min readAccountantsOffset Definition & Examples
We explain how offsets work and provide practical examples
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding current liabilities
How do current liabilities work? Find out more
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Fixed Charge?
Learn about fixed charges, including the fixed charge coverage ratio
2 min readAccountantsTangible Assets: Definition and Examples
Learn about tangible assets and how they are valued
2 min readAccountantsPreferred Stock Definition & Examples
Discover the pros and cons of preferred stock compared with common stock
2 min readAccountantsStatement of Operations Definition & Examples
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
2 min readAccountantsHow To Record Common Stock in Accounting
Find out if common stock is the right investment for you
3 min readAccountantsA Complete Guide to Crowdfunding Platforms
Could crowdfunding platforms provide financing for your next project?
3 min readAccountantsA Complete Guide to Accounting Ledgers
Accounting ledger books form the foundation of your financial statements.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an Accounting System?
We explore different accounting systems and why they’re essential for businesses
2 min readAccountantsWhat are the UK tax brackets and what do they mean?
Find out which tax bracket you fall into and what you can expect to pay
2 min readAccountantsAdvantages & Disadvantages of Retained Profit
Find out your main options when it comes to retained profit in business.
2 min readAccountantsNon-Current Liabilities Definition & Examples
Explore non-current liabilities examples you might see on the balance sheet.
3 min readAccountantsHow to Manage Business Petty Cash
Discover how to record petty cash transactions in your business accounts.
3 min readAccountantsHow to choose the best KPIs for your client
Are your client’s KPI metric the most efficient? Find out how to choose
2 min readAccountantsUK VAT rate changes for 2021
Keep on top of the latest developments around UK VAT rates