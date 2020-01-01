Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Tax Accounting?
Set up your HMRC tax account to take care of business tax accounting basics
3 min readAccountantsThe importance of tax planning
Maximise credits and minimise liabilities with our tax planning guide
2 min readAccountantsXIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.
2 min readAccountantsHow to create a sales ledger
A sales ledger allows businesses to see a breakdown of sales
2 min readAccountantsGuide to subsistence expenses
Subsistence expenses are an essential part of tax planning
2 min readAccountantsAn Introduction To Contribution Margin
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
2 min readAccountantsWhat does an auditor do?
Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant
2 min readAccountantsWhat does work in progress mean?
Find out what work in progress means for your accounts
2 min readAccountantsBlack Scholes definition and equation
Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading
3 min readAccountantsGoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari
Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
3 min readAccountantsA guide to mergers and acquisitions
Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work
3 min readAccountantsHow to Create an Accounting Journal
Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.
2 min readAccountantsSmall business guide to online invoicing software
Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Present Value and Net Present Value
Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.
2 min readAccountantsIntroduction to financial accounting
Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence
2 min readAccountantsWhat are journal entries in accounting?
Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.
2 min readAccountantsThe Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples
Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here
2 min readAccountantsA Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits
We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them