Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat is management accounting?
Management accounting is all about using accounting data to boost efficiency
2 min readAccountantsHow the acid test ratio helps small businesses
Review the importance of the acid test ratio for small businesses and start-ups
2 min readAccountantsHow to calculate payroll: a complete guide
Make payroll formulas easy with our guide to calculations
2 min readAccountantsEarnings per share: what is it and how to calculate it
Discover what earnings per share means and how to calculate it
3 min readAccountantsAccounting equation: a complete guide
Keep your business books balanced using the accounting equation
2 min readAccountantsAccounting period: a complete guide
Find out what an accounting period is and how it’s used in business
2 min readAccountantsSingle touch payroll: what is it, and how does it work?
Is your business up to date with single touch payroll? Find out here
2 min readAccountantsIndexation: what is it and how to calculate it
Here's what you need to know about indexation for companies
2 min readAccountantsWhat is an engagement letter?
Engagement letters formalize business agreements between two parties
2 min readAccountantsJob Costing: What is it and how to calculate it?
Job costing can help businesses keep on track with a budget. Here’s how
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a zero-based budget?
Discover how a zero-based budget could boost business efficiency
2 min readAccountantsWhat is time value of money?
Find out how time value of money can help you make better investments
2 min readAccountantsCost-Volume-Profit Analysis (CVP): A Complete Guide
Cost-volume-profit analysis helps you make sure you’re making money
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a balloon payment?
Are balloon payments a good option for your business? Find out more
2 min readAccountantsHedge Accounting 101
Reduce volatility in profit and loss statements using hedge accounting methods
2 min readAccountantsWhat are debt securities?
Explore the features of debt securities with GoCardless
2 min readAccountantsBook value definition and how to calculate it
Find out why a company's book value is so significant
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the average-cost method?
Find out how the weighted average cost method works and how to use it
2 min readAccountantsWhat is marginal revenue?
Find out how to calculate marginal revenue and why it’s so important
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the gearing ratio?
Learn why the gearing ratio metric matters to investors
3 min readAccountantsWhat is a zero balance account?
Believe it or not, there are advantages to having zero balance
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a suspense account?
A suspense account is essential for holding unknown amounts
2 min readFinanceA guide to sinking funds
What are sinking funds? Find out everything you need to know, right here
2 min readAccountantsDouble-entry bookkeeping explained
Learn how to take your finances seriously with double-entry bookkeeping