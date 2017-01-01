Accountants
3 min readAccountantsWhat Is Fair Value Accounting?
Explore the pros and cons of fair value accounting with GoCardless.
2 min readAccountantsWhat are debtors and creditors?
Learn more about the difference between debtors and creditors, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the current ratio?
Get the inside track on the current ratio formula, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Liquidity Ratio?
Liquidity ratio formulas indicate whether you can pay off your debts.
3 min readAccountantsUnderstanding the Order to Cash Cycle
The order to cash cycle covers every business process related to making a sale.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is the interest coverage ratio?
Explore the interest coverage ratio formula, different variations, and more.
2 min readAccountantsBudget vs. forecast: what’s the difference?
Budgets are goals, forecasts are predictions. Read on for more information.
2 min readAccountantsA guide to liquidity in accounting
What are liquid assets in accounting? Get the inside track with our guide.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does OPEX (operating expenses) mean for my business?
Find out everything you need to know about the OPEX formula, right here.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is profit per employee and how can it help my business?
Find out how to calculate profit per employee with our simple guide.
3 min readAccountantsWhat Is a Pro Forma Statement?
Explore the benefits of pro forma financial statements with our simple guide.
2 min readAccountantsAccounts payable: everything you need to know
Read about accounts payable in a little more depth with GoCardless.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does Impairment Mean in Accounting?
Find out more about what is meant by impairment of assets with our easy guide.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Accruals in Accounting
Accruals are expenses/revenue for which cash hasn’t yet changed hands.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is the Debt Service Coverage Ratio?
The debt service coverage ratio measures your firm’s ability to repay debts.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Activity-Based Costing?
Explore the advantages and disadvantages of activity-based costing.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Use Trend Analysis Effectively
Understand how to use trend analysis methods to help your business.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does Goodwill Mean
Goodwill arises when a company acquires a business for more than its fair worth
2 min readAccountantsCash Basis Accounting vs. Accrual Basis
Accrual basis accounting vs. cash basis accounting is all about timing.
2 min readAccountantsWhat does dunning mean in Accounting?
Dunning refers to the process of asking customers for money they owe you.
3 min readAccountantsStraight Line Depreciation: Which method of depreciation should you be using?
Companies use several different depreciation methods to calculate depreciation.
2 min readAccountantsUnderstanding Amortization in Accounting
Explore the definition of amortization in accounting, right here.
3 min readAccountantsHow to calculate life cycle costing
Life cycle costing helps you understand the total cost of a product or asset.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a chart of accounts & is it important?
A chart of accounts is a complete listing of your company’s financial accounts.