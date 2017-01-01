Skip to content
Go to GoCardless homepage
Pricing
LoginSign up
BreadcrumbResources

Accountants

2 min readAccountants

Machine Learning Benefits for Accountancy

Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.

2 min readAccountants

What’s the Difference Between IAS and IFRS?

What is IAS and why does it matter?

2 min readAccountants

XIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?

Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.

2 min readAccountants

Payslips: definition and templates

Make sure you’re using the right payslip format for your employees

3 min readAccountants

The benefits of budgeting in business

Budgeting tools keep your business on track with its financial objectives

2 min readAccountants

Small business tax offset

Are you eligible for a small business tax offset? Find out the latest details

2 min readAccountants

Are health care premiums tax deductible?

Health care tax credits help cover the cost of premiums

2 min readAccountants

A guide to cash flow management

Everything you need to know about managing your business’s cash flow

2 min readAccountants

Understanding the difference between gross and net profit

Getting gross profit and net profit confused can have consequences

2 min readAccountants

An Introduction To Contribution Margin

Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning

2 min readAccountants

What is cost accounting?

2 min readAccountants

What does an auditor do?

Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant

2 min readAccountants

What does work in progress mean?

Find out what work in progress means for your accounts

2 min readAccountants

Black Scholes definition and equation

Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading

4 min readFinance

The 5 best apps for business finance

Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease

3 min readAccountants

A guide to mergers and acquisitions

Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work

3 min readAccountants

How to Create an Accounting Journal

Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.

2 min readAccountants

Small business guide to online invoicing software

Save time and money on invoicing using an online invoice generator.

2 min readAccountants

What Is a Tax Write-Off and How Does it Work?

Everything you need to know about the instant asset tax write-off in 2020.

2 min readAccountants

Understanding Present Value and Net Present Value

Find out how to calculate present value and net present value.

2 min readAccountants

Introduction to financial accounting

Financial accounting is an essential task that must be undertaken with diligence

2 min readAccountants

What are journal entries in accounting?

Make sure your journal entries are in accordance with double-entry accounting.

2 min readAccountants

The Cost of Capital: Definition, Formula & Examples

Learn how to calculate the cost of capital here

2 min readAccountants

A Guide To Calculating Fringe Benefits

We discuss the importance of fringe benefits and how to account for them

Contact Us

Sales

Contact sales

+61 3 8375 9198

Support

help@gocardless.com

Seen 'GoCardless Ltd' on your bank statement? Learn more

GoCardless Ltd., 10-20 Gwynne St, Cremorne, VIC 3121, Australia

GoCardless (company registration number 07495895) is authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority under the Payment Services Regulations 2017, registration number 597190, for the provision of payment services.