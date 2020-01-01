Accountants
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?
Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting
2 min readAccountantsWhat are R&D tax credits?
Could your business claim a cash injection or Corporation Tax cut?
2 min readAccountantsStatement of Operations Definition & Examples
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
3 min readAccountantsBest Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021
The best bookkeeping apps for small businesses cut down on busywork.
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Tax Accounting?
Set up your HMRC tax account to take care of business tax accounting basics
3 min readAccountantsThe importance of tax planning
Maximise credits and minimise liabilities with our tax planning guide
2 min readAccountantsXIRR vs. IRR: What’s the Difference?
Learn more about the difference between IRR and XIRR, right here.
2 min readAccountantsHow to create a sales ledger
A sales ledger allows businesses to see a breakdown of sales
2 min readAccountantsGuide to subsistence expenses
Subsistence expenses are an essential part of tax planning
2 min readAccountantsAn Introduction To Contribution Margin
Learn about contribution margin to fine-tune your forward planning
2 min readAccountantsWhat does an auditor do?
Find out how the role of auditor can keep your company compliant
2 min readAccountantsWhat does work in progress mean?
Find out what work in progress means for your accounts
2 min readAccountantsBlack Scholes definition and equation
Discover how the Black Scholes equation works in finance and trading
3 min readAccountantsGoCardless and GoProposal combine to enable radically different accounting for Amakari
Automation frees Amakari to help clients make more while working less.
4 min readFinanceThe 5 best apps for business finance
Discover the 5 best apps for running your finances with ease
3 min readAccountantsA guide to mergers and acquisitions
Learn about how mergers and acquisitions work
3 min readAccountantsHow to Create an Accounting Journal
Discover what goes into accounting journal entries and create your own.