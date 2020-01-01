Skip to content
Accountants

3 min readAccountants

Top-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting

Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Capital Expenditure?

Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.

2 min readAccountants

How To Calculate Variance

Find out how to calculate variance within your business

2 min readAccountants

Bills vs invoices: what is the difference?

Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing

2 min readAccountants

What is MIS and How Does it Work?

We look at how to apply MIS reporting to your company’s operations

2 min readAccountants

How Does VAT Deferral Work?

The new VAT deferral scheme has enabled businesses to preserve cash flows.

2 min readAccountants

What is a Good Debt Ratio & How Do I Calculate It?

We look at how to ascertain your company’s debt to income ratio.

2 min readAccountants

Is net revenue the best measure of business success?

While sales are quite straightforward, net revenue is a little more complex.

2 min readAccountants

Differences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting

Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.

3 min readAccountants

The 8 Types of Working Capital

Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.

2 min readAccountants

What Is Allocation in Accounting?

Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.

2 min readAccountants

Guide to Business Rates

Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.

2 min readAccountants

Net Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric

Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.

2 min readAccountants

Business turnover: what is it and why it is important?

Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses

2 min readAccountants

Everything you need to know about sales revenue

Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance

2 min readAccountants

What Is An Altcoin

Find out what altcoins are and how they work

2 min readAccountants

What is an External Audit

How could an external audit affect your business?

2 min readAccountants

How to Calculate Standard Deviation

Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.

2 min readAccountants

Capital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples

Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business

2 min readAccountants

Cash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples

Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business

2 min readAccountants

What is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?

We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC

2 min readAccountants

Statement of Changes in Equity Explained

We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.

2 min readAccountants

The Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance

Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.

2 min readAccountants

Shareholder Definition

Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.

