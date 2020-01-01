Accountants
3 min readAccountantsTop-Down vs. Bottom-Up Forecasting
Top-down forecasting may paint a better picture but bottom-up is more realistic.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Capital Expenditure?
Capital expenditure can have a positive impact on the profits of a business.
2 min readAccountantsHow To Calculate Variance
Find out how to calculate variance within your business
2 min readAccountantsBills vs invoices: what is the difference?
Discover the subtle differences between billing and invoicing
2 min readAccountantsWhat is MIS and How Does it Work?
We look at how to apply MIS reporting to your company’s operations
2 min readAccountantsHow Does VAT Deferral Work?
The new VAT deferral scheme has enabled businesses to preserve cash flows.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a Good Debt Ratio & How Do I Calculate It?
We look at how to ascertain your company’s debt to income ratio.
2 min readAccountantsIs net revenue the best measure of business success?
While sales are quite straightforward, net revenue is a little more complex.
2 min readAccountantsDifferences Between Bookkeeping and Accounting
Review your understanding of bookkeeping vs. accounting.
3 min readAccountantsThe 8 Types of Working Capital
Learn about the different types of working capital and how to manage it.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Is Allocation in Accounting?
Get the lowdown on how cost allocation works, right here.
2 min readAccountantsGuide to Business Rates
Get the inside track on business rate relief with our helpful guide.
2 min readAccountantsNet Worth: Understand Your Most Important Metric
Learn what net worth is and how it can affect your company.
2 min readAccountantsBusiness turnover: what is it and why it is important?
Business turnover is the sum of sales made over a given period before expenses
2 min readAccountantsEverything you need to know about sales revenue
Sales revenue is the quickest way to judge a business’ performance
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate Standard Deviation
Learn how to calculate standard deviation to assess risk.
2 min readAccountantsCapital Employed Definition, Formula and Examples
Find out how to calculate the capital employed within your business
2 min readAccountantsCash Outflow Definition, Calculation and Examples
Find out how to calculate the cash outflow of your business
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Bridging Software & How Can It Help Your Business?
We explain the role of bridging software in simplifying communications with HMRC
2 min readAccountantsStatement of Changes in Equity Explained
We explain the importance of a statement of changes in equity for businesses.
2 min readAccountantsThe Difference Between Available and Ledger Balance
Learn about the differences between available and ledger balances.
2 min readAccountantsShareholder Definition
Want to become a shareholder? Discover the benefits of buying stock.