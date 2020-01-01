Accountants
3 min readAccountantsNew accounting software
Before you switch to online accounting software, learn what to look for
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does Tax Deductible Mean
The basics of tax deductions and tax-deductible expenses for businesses.
2 min readAccountantsWhat Does Capital Mean in Business?
A quick and simple guide to capital in business, what it is and why it matters.
2 min readAccountantsAre Expenses Taxable?
The basics of how to claim tax relief for your job expenses
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Business Activity?
A quick guide to business activity and how it’s shown in financial statements.
3 min readAccountantsWhat The X Tax Code Means
What the X tax code and other emergency tax codes mean
2 min readAccountantsDeveloping a New Accounting Strategy
A clear explanation of why small business accounting helps businesses succeed.
2 min readAccountantsHow to Create a Basic Balance Sheet
What can a basic balance sheet tell you about your business?
2 min readAccountantsHow to Calculate Balance Sheet Ratios
What do your balance sheet ratios say about your business?
2 min readAccountantsGenerally Accepted Accounting Practice (GAAP)
Should your business be using UK GAAP or IFRS standards?
2 min readAccountantsHow to create a financial report
Creating your first financial report template step-by-step
2 min readAccountantsThe three vital accounting reports for your small business
Accounting reports your business should be making weekly, monthly and annually
2 min readAccountantsAccounting terminology - What does it all mean?
When it comes to accounting there are certain terms it really pays to understand
2 min readAccountantsWhat is a balance sheet and how should my business use it?
The benefits and limitations of a business balance sheet
2 min readAccountantsFIFO vs LIFO: The Best Inventory Valuation Method
Is your inventory method right for your business?
2 min readAccountantsWhat Are Payments On Account?
Don’t get caught out by a surprise payment on account
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Deferred Income & Why Is It Important?
Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting.
2 min readAccountantsThe P/E Ratio Explained
Find out how the P/E ratio reveals your company’s value.
2 min readAccountantsWhat is Deferred Income and Why is it Important?
Find out why deferred income is an important in your business accounting
2 min readAccountantsWhat are R&D tax credits?
Could your business claim a cash injection or Corporation Tax cut?
2 min readAccountantsStatement of Operations Definition & Examples
Create a statement of operations to gauge the state of your business
3 min readAccountantsBest Small Business Accounting Apps in 2021
The best bookkeeping apps for small businesses cut down on busywork.
2 min readAccountantsMachine Learning Benefits for Accountancy
Machine learning isn’t just the future, it’s already happening.