Bakery Accounts Software for Invoice Management

Whether you bake birthday cakes for friends or run a full-scale catering business, bakery accounting software offers an array of benefits – particularly when it comes to invoicing. This kind of home bakery software makes it easier to create professional invoices and collect payment from customers, so you can focus on perfecting your culinary creations.

Why should you use software with a baking invoice template ?

This kind of bakery software not only helps you track income and expenses, but also comes with a selection of templates to choose from. There are multiple benefits to using a home bakery invoice template. For small-scale bakers, using uniform templates give your business look more polished to new clients. Customers benefit from seeing a clear list of the goods provided, so that they know exactly what they’re paying for.

While many bakeries charge when the goods are delivered, for larger orders you might ask for a percentage up front. Using bakery software with built-in invoicing templates helps you keep track of payments received as well as outstanding balances.

What should be included on a bakery invoice ?

Large orders for cafes and catered events often involve high volumes of baked goods, which can be difficult to remember without the accompanying invoice. With bakery invoice software, you can automatically enter these details into the template as soon as the order is placed.

Any bakery invoice should include details including:

Description of each bakery item

Quantity of each bakery item

Cost of additional services (such as delivery or set-up)

Discounts (such as for bulk orders)

Total amount due

Accepted payment methods

Payment terms and conditions

Bakery name and contact information

Customer name and contact information

Unique invoice number

Invoice date of issue

Customise your invoice with your own logo, brand colours and fonts, and eye-catching graphics.Download our simple invoice template here to get started.

Key features of bakery accounting software

In addition to providing home bakery invoice templates, the best accounting software will have an array of features to help your business with bookkeeping. While normally you’d need to create a series of your own spreadsheets to track income, expenses, and inventory, with software this is all built right in. Here are a few top features to look for when comparing your bakery invoice software:

Time tracking for more accurate invoicing

Expense organisation

Tracking for inventory and baking supplies

Automation for the invoice payment process

Ability to send follow-up emails on past due invoices

Customer profiles for recurring orders

Billing schedules

Once you’ve signed up for the software of choice, you can input your preferences to assist with overall invoice management.

How to choose bakery software

Although there are numerous bakery-centric apps on the market, general accounting software like Xero and QuickBooks often provides the best solution for small businesses. It’s important to compare fees, features, and invoicing capabilities to find the best fit for your growing baking company.

In addition to automated processes for invoice management, you should also look for bakery accounting software that facilitates secure online payments. While payment preferences can vary, bank debits and transfers are the preferred options for many. According to the GoCardless payment preferences report, 78% of businesses and 46% of consumers preferred paying via direct debit bank transfer. GoCardless makes it easy to collect your bakery’s payments directly from customer bank accounts, saving time and money. It also integrates with top accounting apps like Xero, for better payment visibility.

Ultimately, using the right home bakery software can transform your invoicing and payments process.Free templates and automated invoice management mean you spend less time occupied with busywork, giving your bakery a chance to grow.

