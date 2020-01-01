Example invoice templates to download for a limited company, a VAT-registered business and a sole trader.
Below you'll find three simple-to-use invoice templates that can be used to create professional-looking invoices in minutes - for limited companies, sole traders, and for VAT invoices.
How to create your invoice in minutes
Identify the appropriate invoice template below.
Click 'Download here' to open the editable PDF in your browser window (if this doesn't work in your browser, please try again using Google Chrome).
Click on the blue fields to edit, adding in the relevant invoice information.
When you're done, click the download button in the browser window to download the PDF to your computer.
Email the invoice PDF to your customer.
Invoice best practice features
The layout of an invoice often varies depending on the business issuing it.
Limited company invoice
Below is a sample invoice template for a limited company.
Sole trader invoice
The requirements for sole traders’ invoices are more straightforward, though they have many of the elements of a limited company invoice. Below is a sample invoice template for a sole trader.
VAT invoice
Only VAT-registered businesses can issue VAT invoices, and this type of invoice must be used if you and your customer are registered for VAT with HMRC. Usually, VAT invoices should be raised within 30 days of the date of supply or the date of payment if the vendor was paid in advance. VAT invoices include more information than a standard invoice. Below is a sample invoice template for a VAT trader.
What are VAT invoice requirements?
Unique invoice number that follows on from the last invoice
Your business name and address
Your VAT number
Date
The tax point (or ‘time of supply’) if this is different from the invoice date
Customer’s name or trading name, and address
Description of the goods or services
Total amount excluding VAT
Total amount of VAT
Price per item, excluding VAT
Quantity of each type of item
Rate of any discount per item
Rate of VAT charged per item - if an item is exempt or zero-rated make clear no VAT on these items
These requirements may differ depending on the type of invoice you use.
(Source: gov.uk)
Invoice checklist
If you're not using a cloud accounting system or invoicing platform to produce your invoices for you, the following can guide you on how to write an invoice:
Create a new document in your word processing software
Type the word ‘Invoice’ in large text at the top
Add a unique invoice number or reference
Add your company's name, address, and contact details
Add the name and invoice address of the person or organisation you're invoicing
Write brief descriptions of the goods or services the invoice covers
Add the supply date of the goods or services
Add the date the invoice is being issued
Include the amount of money owed, detailing the VAT sum, if applicable, or any pre-agreed discounts, plus the overall total due
Add the invoice due date (deadline for payment to be made)
Export your document as a PDF
Send the invoice PDF to your customer's email address
