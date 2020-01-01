GoCardless is a way to automate the payment of your business's invoice. Is it the right solution for you?

Is GoCardless right for me?

Automating payments is a possibility right now with a system that has been around for decades and is trusted by millions of users across the UK - Direct Debit. Using Direct Debit via GoCardless is a way to automate the payment of your business’s invoices and improve cash flow. And it’s even more powerful when it’s used with online invoicing systems to reconcile bills on the spot.

Ask yourself a few simple questions:

How long do you spend chasing payments each month?

If it’s more than two or three hours, then Direct Debit could be a good solution. Once a Direct Debit mandate is set up, payments are collected automatically and at any time, with money clearing in between three and five days.

How long on average do you wait for payment past your agreed payment terms?

If it’s more than 10 days, again, Direct Debit could be for you. Because money is collected whenever it’s due, you’re in control.

What percentage of your customers pay you late at least once a year?

If it’s more than 10%, Direct Debit could help. For those who collect fixed amounts at regular intervals, GoCardless can let you ‘set and forget’. Payments are automated, but, equally, you can use Direct Debit for one-off sums, too.

Do you take regular or recurring payments from the same customers?

If so, Direct Debit or standing order may be the answer. They are both low or no cost in terms of transaction fees, unlike cards or bank transfers. In particular, Direct Debit has the advantages of being highly flexible, with a low failure rate and no risk of late payment.

How many customers do you have?

If you have fewer than 25 customers, standing order may be the best method of taking payment, as it works well for those who have close relationships with a small number of clients. Direct Debit is better for those with a larger customer base – 25 customers and above - since payments are easy to set up and are then automated. Plus, failed payments will be flagged up, so you won’t be left out of pocket.

For more information on different forms of payment and how they compare, plus how GoCardless may be able to help your business take a look at the GoCardless Guides.